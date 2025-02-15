Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young addressed his selection as an NBA All-Star replacement for the second straight season, acknowledging the circumstances surrounding his inclusion while emphasizing the respect he has earned from his peers. While he was not initially voted in by the fans, Young noted that his recognition from players and media members reaffirmed his standing as one of the league’s top guards.

During an interview on NBA TV with Chris Miles and former NBA player Steve Smith, Young discussed his thoughts on being named as an injury replacement for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I don’t necessarily know but at the same time if you look at the voting – the players voted me in, my peers and the media still basically voted me in this year,” Young said. “For me, that’s what matters the most. I was okay regardless because I understood what it was. Unfortunately, if I’m not voted in by the fans as a starter, it seems like I’m a get snubbed so, it’s okay.”

Trae Young addresses All-Star replacement status ahead of fourth appearance

Now in his seventh NBA season, Young is averaging 23.7 points, a career-high 11.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. However, his shooting percentages have dipped to career lows of 40.7% from the field and 33.6% from three across 51 contests. Despite this, Young remains a vital piece of the Hawks' offense, continuing to dictate play with his scoring and playmaking ability.

Despite those struggles, Young has been in top form leading up to the All-Star break. In February, he has averaged 30.9 points, 12.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. His recent surge, combined with strong support from players and media members in voting, contributed to his selection as an All-Star once again. His ability to elevate his game in crucial moments further cements his reputation as one of the league's premier guards.

At 26 years old, Young will make his fourth NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday. He will be part of Team Chuck’s Global Stars, led by Charles Barkley, as they take on Kenny Smith’s Young Stars in the first semifinal matchup. The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco.