ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks continue to embrace the word fight this season, and once again, they showed it against the San Antonio Spurs, being down as much as 20 points in the game. It came down to the final seconds of the game, where Victor Wembanyama found an open path to the lane, but Onyeka Okongwu got in his pathway and contested the shot. Wembanyama went to the free-throw line and made the first one, then missed the second one on purpose.

Young had a chance to hit the halfcourt buzzer-beater, but it fell short and the Hawks lost 126-125. With another loss on the Hawks' record, there hasn't been much to be excited about, but Young continues to praise the fight the team has.

“We’ve been fighting this whole season,” Young said. “Even recently, we’ve been playing some really good teams and been on streaks. Teams we’ve been playing have been real good, and we just kept fighting no matter who’s out there, really the only bright side out of all of this of what we’re going through right now. We’re still fighting, guys are still listening to Quin, and we just have to find a way.”

The Hawks were the first team to get a taste of the new-look Spurs with De'Aaron Fox, and he showed how much of a game-changer he would be for them moving forward. Devin Vassell also made it tough for the Hawks, knocking down big shots as the Hawks attempted to come back.

Despite the Hawks finding themselves down 20, they continued to stay resilient and cut the Spurs lead down minute by minute at the end of the third quarter and going into the fourth.

Hawks can't complete comeback vs. Spurs

The Hawks got a big contribution from Onyeka Okongwu, as he finished the game with a season-high 30 points. Okongwu was everywhere, from his consistent soft touch at the rim to outside on the perimeter, where he shot 3-for-5 from three. With Victor Wembanyama guarding him, he had to play a little differently, but it worked out in his favor.

“Wemby is tall, so I gotta space out a little more, and once that first one went in, I felt confident,” Okongwu said. “The second one went in, I was like ‘It’s going to be one of those games.' Coaches believe in me, teammates telling me to shoot the ball more.”

At the end of the game, Okongwu challenged Wembanyama at the rim and was called for the foul. Quin Snyder challenged the play but to no avail.

“I feel like for a play like that, I think the officials should let the players play,” Okongwu said. “Especially for a dude like [Wemby], he’s like 8 ft. He shouldn't have been getting that call at the end of the game like that.”

Snyder has been impressed with the recent play of Okongwu.

“His instincts are getting better and better, even inside, he has a great feel around the rim,” Snyder said. “I was glad with the threes to see him be that aggressive. It’s one thing to take really open ones; it’s another thing to take them when they’re not as open.”

Okongwu's job won't get easier, as he has to go against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez next. The Hawks' job in general won't get easier as well, but if they continue to do what they've been doing in the past few games, anything can go there way.