The Atlanta Hawks continue to battle for postseason positioning in the Eastern Conference standings, with a big game against the Miami Heat on Thursday. As of publication, the Hawks were trailing the Heat, 60-55, at halftime. But in the first half of the game, Hawks star Trae Young managed to set a new NBA record, the team announced.

By halftime of the Hawks' game against the Heat, Trae Young set an NBA record in becoming the youngest player in league history to reach the 12,000 career points and 4,500 career assists mark. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young has become one of the NBA's elite point guards.

At halftime of the Heat game, Young had 12 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal in a little over 16 minutes of play. He was shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from the three-point line and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Behind Young's strong season, the Hawks find themselves battling for playoff seeding in the East. They are currently 35-37 and in seventh place in the standings. The Hawks are only a half game up on the eighth place Orlando Magic. They are also five games back of the sixth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and making the playoffs outright.

This season, Young has appeared in 67 games for the Hawks, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, a league-leading 11.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Young was selected to his fourth All-Star appearance, and second consecutive. The seven-year veteran can become a free agent in the 2026 offseason if he declines his player option.

The Hawks have recently hit a hot stretch, having gone 7-3 in their last ten games. During that stretch, Young's backcourt partner, Dyson Daniels, has made a case for Defensive Player of the Year.