Trae Young was the hero for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night as he hit the game-winner to lift his squad over the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks came into this one desperately needing a win as they had lost eight games in a row. The streak is over after a 132-130 win over the Pistons. Detroit came back from down by 12 points in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, but Young hit the dagger with one second left in a tie game to take the Hawks to victory.

When Trae Young typically hits a big shot like that, he does his signature “Ice Trae” celebration. He rubs his arms like one does on a cold winter day. That's not what Young did on Monday night in Detroit, however. He looked angry as he celebrated the shot, stepping over a defender and stomping on the floor to celebrate the much-needed win.

Young was the hero not only because of his huge shot late in the game, but was unstoppable the entire night and willed the Hawks to this win. He finished the game with 34 points on 9/16 shooting, and he added nine rebounds as well. Young was on fire from beyond the arc as he finished 4/8 from deep.

There were a couple instances in this game where it looked like the Hawks were going to pull away, but the Pistons always had a response. The first quarter was tight as it was back-and-forth with neither team taking a big lead, but the Hawks went up by as many as 13 in the second quarter. The Pistons closed the gap before halftime, however, taking some momentum into the locker room.

The momentum carried over to the third quarter for Detroit as they were able to take the lead at one point. It didn't last long, though, as the Hawks took it back and started to pull away at the beginning of the fourth quarter as well.

It looked like Trae Young and the Hawks were going to cruise to the finish line after going up by 12 points in the fourth quarter. The Pistons came back to set up an entertaining finish, but Young wasn't going to let the Hawks leave without getting a win.

The Hawks are now 23-27 on the season after the win, and they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. With the loss, the Pistons fall to 25-25 on the year and they are just outside of the playoff picture in seventh place in the east.