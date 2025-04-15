ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bulls host the Heat in the play-in game on Wednesday! The Heat visit the Bulls in the play-in game, and if they win, they will play again for the chance to move up and play one more game before the first round. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Heat have been up and down toward a 37-45 record this year and have been inconsistent heading into this game. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler were the two biggest keys for the Heat, but Bam Adebayo emerged even more with Jimmy Butler gone, and Andrew Wiggins is also playing well. Still, thanks to Erik Spoelstra, the Heat are dangerous and are a threat if they can move past the Bulls in this game.

The Bulls have gotten hot towards the end of the NBA season, winning six of their last seven games and having a 39-43 record. With Zach LaVine traded away to the Kings, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White are the best players on the team. They have a big challenge in this game against the Heat because Miami is a tricky matchup. They are red-hot and can prove much in this game against the Bulls.

Here are the Heat-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Play-In Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: +1 (-106)

Moneyline: +102

Chicago Bulls: -1 (-114)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bulls NBA Play-In 2025

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat's defense has been one of the best defenses in the NBA. They are seventh in scoring at 110 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.6%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 36%.

This frontcourt has had issues outside of Adebayo. He has been the best player down low, leading the team with 9.6 rebounds per game. Then, Kel'el Ware is the block leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Their perimeter and on-ball defense have been elite in comparison to their frontcourt. Six players are averaging at least one steal, and Davion Mitchell is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game.

Despite some of the weaknesses in the frontcourt, the Heat's biggest strength is their defense. Despite how well Chicago is playing on that side of the court, they have the defense to slow down the Bulls.

The Bulls' defense has been highly inconsistent this season. They are 28th in scoring defense, allowing 119.4 points per game; 16th in field-goal defense at 46.7%; and second in three-point defense at 34.6%.

The frontcourt has been solid for Chicago up front. Vucevic is a beast for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.1 per game. Matas Buzelis is the team leader in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. The perimeter defense has been more inconsistent in comparison. Five players average at least one steal, and Kevin Huerter and Giddey are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.2 per game. Lonzo Ball would be the best perimeter defender if cleared to play on Wednesday.

The Heat have taken a step back on offense without Butler, but the Bulls' inconsistency on this side of the court might do them in because the Heat make up for it with their balance.

Why the Bulls Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have been inconsistent and unimpressive on offense this year. They are 24th in scoring at 110.6 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 46.5%, and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.7%.

Eight different Heat players average over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 23.9 points per game. Wiggins and Adebayo are next up in scoring, averaging 19.9 and 18.1 points per game. Tyler Herro is also the engine that makes the entire Miami offense run and leads the team in assists, averaging 5.5 per game.

Herro, Adebayo, and Wiggins are the best players on the roster and have emerged since Butler left. Despite some of their struggles, Miami's offense has a lot of balance. They have not played well, but they get a decent matchup against a struggling Bulls defense.

The Bulls have been one of the most reliable offenses in the NBA this season. They are sixth in scoring at 117.8 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage at 47%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 36.7%.

Seven different Bulls have averaged over double digits this season. With LaVine traded away, White has emerged as the leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game. The second leading scorer is Vucevic down low, averaging 18.5 points per game. Josh Giddey is also the assists leader, averaging 6.7 per game.

White and Vucevic have combined for a solid inside-out duo for the Bulls, and losing Zach LaVine has not been nearly that much of a hit to the offense. They should be able to score on the Heat, but it won't be easy against this defense.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This game is a coin-flip, but it does come down to trust. The Heat are the more trustworthy team. Thanks to Spoelstra, the Heat should win and cover in this game on the road to advance to the 8th place game.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +1 (-106)