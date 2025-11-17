The Cleveland Browns absorbed their eighth loss after falling short against the Baltimore Ravens, 23-16, at Hungtingon Bank Field on Sunday despite a record-setting performance from Myles Garrett.

Garrett tallied four sacks to increase his league-leading total to 15. He became the first player in league history with five straight seasons of at least 13 sacks. He also became the first player since Chandler Jones in 2019 to log multiple games with at least four sacks in a season.

The loss also spoiled the debut of Shedeur Sanders, who subbed in for Dillon Gabriel in the third quarter after the latter suffered a concussion. Sanders, however, was erratic at best, going 4-of-16 for 47 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice.

The 29-year-old Garrett said he talked to the 23-year-old Sanders and told the young quarterback to “keep his head up.”

“I know he wants to make the play. He wants to have that game-changing drive because he feels like he has that ability, and we've seen it,” said Garrett in a video posted by Cleveland 19 News' Leah Doherty.

“(I told him) don't be discouraged from one drive or two drives, it's a good football team over there. Just try to keep his confidence high and keep on chasing that standard he set for himself. We're going to continue to support him.”

Sanders is having a challenging campaign after sliding down to the fifth round in the NFL Draft despite being a highly touted prospect. He had been on the bench for nine consecutive games as the third-stringer behind Gabriel and Joe Flacco.

But with Garrett continuing to motivate him, it could only be a matter of time before Sanders figures everything out and makes an impact for the Browns.