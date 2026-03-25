The Las Vegas Raiders are counting down the days until the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway at the end of April. The Raiders hold the number one pick in the draft due to their ineptitude during the 2025 season, and are widely expected to take Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana with the selection.

Now, more information is coming to light on some of the steps Indiana is taking ahead of the draft in order to ingraciate themselves with Mendoza.

“The #Raiders, holding the No. 1 overall pick, will host #Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza on a Top 30 visit in two weeks, I'm told. The presumptive first selection will take part in IU's Pro Day on Apr. 1, paving the way for his all-important visit to Las Vegas the next week,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Mendoza skyrocketed up draft boards this past year with his play for the Hoosiers, who went undefeated on the 2025 season and capped it off with a narrow National Championship win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Raiders suffered through some truly awful quarterback play out of Geno Smith during the 2025 season, and quickly ended that experiment by moving on from both Smith and head coach Pete Carroll earlier this offseason.

While Mendoza might not fix all of Las Vegas' problems overnight, he would definitely give them more stability at a position that has been a major question mark for the Raiders for quite some time now.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.