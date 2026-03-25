The Las Vegas Raiders have been approaching the offseason as if it knows exactly how the draft will unfold, and they recently brought back Mike Sullivan as the quarterbacks coach, with Fernando Mendoza widely anticipated to be the first overall pick.

Ashton Jeanty also clarified the debate between Mendoza and Ty Simpson by stating that the better quarterback will be the one the Raiders choose. This suggests that the focus is no longer on the drama at the top of the draft but rather on how to build a strong support system around that choice once it is made.

The shift in perspective makes the conversation about sleepers in the draft more intriguing, as the Raiders hold ten picks, including the 36th, 67th, 102nd, and 117th overall selections, and their official site has identified key areas that still need improvement: the offensive and defensive lines require attention, the secondary needs more depth, and ensuring protection for the presumed quarterback remains a priority, even after significant free-agent signings.

With additions like Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Jalen Nailor made, the draft is no longer about finding a single miracle player but rather about seeking the right complementary pieces.

G DJ Campbell, Texas

If the Raiders are serious about giving Mendoza a fair chance to succeed, one of the smartest mid-round picks would be DJ Campbell.

While he may not be the most glamorous name in this draft class, that's exactly why he deserves a spot in discussions about potential sleeper picks. Campbell started all 13 games at right guard for Texas in 2025, and with a frame measuring 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 321 pounds, he offers significant size. He enters the draft with 50 games and 43 starts already under his belt.

This kind of experience is crucial for a team like the Raiders, which can no longer afford to rely solely on athletic potential.

Campbell has thrived in a high-level program, handled considerable game volume, and demonstrated the kind of technique and play strength that are non-negotiable at the professional level.

The argument for him goes beyond just his resume because it’s about fit as well.

The Raiders have already bolstered their interior line by acquiring a sturdy center in Linderbaum, and Jackson Powers-Johnson adds versatility to the lineup. This shouldn’t end the conversation about Campbell; if anything, it should deepen it.

A rookie quarterback greatly benefits from a stable interior line, and Campbell is the type of blocker who can compete effectively at guard right away, as he would provide additional support if the offensive line in front of Mendoza proves to be less secure than expected.

He excels in tight spaces, plays with significant power, and aligns well with the type of offense Klint Kubiak is likely to run, especially if Las Vegas aims to rely on Jeanty and minimize chaos for the quarterback.

It’s also important to note that not every valuable pick has to be made in the second round, and Campbell is exactly the type of player who could be available in the fourth round, which aligns with the Raiders’ strategy.

Las Vegas holds three fourth-round selections, and these are the moments when successful franchises stop chasing instant acclaim and start building a solid foundation to prevent their offense from faltering during tough seasons. Campbell doesn’t need to become a star

For the pick to be worthwhile, he simply needs to help maintain a sturdy pocket, which is something that teams tend to appreciate more in November than in April.

S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

A.J. Haulcy seems to be the most promising sleeper pick for the Raiders if they are looking for a defensive back who can genuinely transform the personality of their secondary, rather than just adding another player.

A recent film analysis focused on the Raiders highlighted Haulcy’s versatility and impressive performance, underscoring the team’s need for a free safety who possesses range and instincts. This point is crucial, as the Raiders' roster indicates an ongoing need for a player who can locate the football, close in on plays, and maintain a dynamic defense.

Haulcy fits that profile perfectly as he stands 6 feet tall and weighs 222 pounds, having recorded 49 solo tackles and three interceptions for LSU in 2025.

Over the last two seasons, he has accumulated the kind of on-field production that quickly captures the attention of coaches, and the key selling point is not just his ability to create turnovers; it’s that he plays like a professional, demonstrating strong field awareness.

He has the size to withstand physical challenges, the insight to decipher route concepts, and the versatility to excel in various roles. If the Raiders seek a safety who can make an impact on early downs and remain relevant during passing-heavy situations, Haulcy meets many of those criteria.

Timing is also a crucial factor in this potential fit, and Haulcy is typically projected to be selected in the late second to early third round, and the Raiders have picks at 36 and 67, which fall perfectly within that range.

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He is not yet polished enough to be considered an automatic first-round pick, but he has developed enough that a team with a clear strategy could expect starter-level contributions from him relatively early in his career.

Additionally, this pick would create a pleasing balance for the team. If Mendoza is the headline pick at No. 1, then selecting Haulcy in the second or third round signals that the Raiders recognize the necessity of improving not only their offense but also their defense, and a young quarterback is much easier to support when the defense can create turnovers and shorten opposing drives.

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Chris Bell is the kind of receiver that smart teams can envision fitting into their system, even before he has fully polished his skills.

In 2025, Bell recorded 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-ACC honors, and at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he has a different profile compared to some of the lighter, gadget-oriented receivers in this class.

The Las Vegas Raiders already have Brock Bowers, Jeanty, and signed Jalen Nailor, along with other complementary pieces. None of this diminishes the value of adding another larger target, especially one who can assist a young quarterback with timing throws, contested catches, and working over the middle.

Bell makes particular sense for the Raiders because they don't need another receiver who requires a lot of targeted touches to be effective, and instead, they need someone who can create room for the offense.

A quarterback like Mendoza, if that’s the direction they choose, could benefit from having a target like Bell, who can provide a safety net.

His size and production indicate he can handle a significant volume of passes, and he is capable of contributing on third downs and in the red zone without necessitating a complete overhaul of the offense.

This kind of role player is crucial for young quarterbacks since not every completion has to be a precise throw into a tight window; sometimes, it’s about making passes that promote offensive continuity.

Furthermore, Bell could be a valuable find around pick 67 or early on Day 3 of the draft, especially if any medical concerns cause him to drop, and this is the stage at which teams can distinguish themselves.

A roster that aims to support a likely rookie quarterback should not draft a receiver solely for speed or splash factor, as they need a player who can integrate smoothly into the offense.

Bell’s sufficient size, demonstrated college production, and potential suggest that he is more than just a depth-chart option, and for a team trying to ensure a smooth transition for Mendoza, this is significant.

Ultimately, the Raiders should not view “sleeper” as a term synonymous with being cute or trendy, as they already understand the obvious move at the top of the draft.

The real challenge is whether the subsequent picks can contribute to an effective support system, and Campbell would help solidify the interior of the offensive line, Haulcy would enhance the secondary's instincts and range, and Bell would provide a larger target to ease the burden on a young quarterback without needing to be the focal point of the passing game.

That is what a sensible draft strategy looks like once the critical choice is made, because it shifts from trying to win the first night to focusing on making the next three seasons more manageable.