The recent season of WWE Unreal on Netflix was a hit for the promotion, as it received several Sports Emmy nominations in 2026.

Chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is the focal point of the show, is thrilled. He reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter, and gave a shoutout to the company's hard-working individuals who made it happen.

“WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual [WWE] whose work makes us run,” Triple H raved. “Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production.”

What Sports Emmys is WWE Unreal up for?

WWE Unreal Season 2 has received three Sports Emmy nominations. It is nominated for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series (Serialized), Outstanding Sports Editing (Long Form), and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design (Specialty).

This is big news for the hit show and the streaming service. A third season is on the way and will premiere sometime in the summer of 2026.

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Season 2 of Unreal premiered on Jan. 20, 2026, with all five episodes being available to stream on Netflix. This followed the same release strategy as the first season, which premiered on July 29, 2025.

Unreal is a behind-the-scenes series that follows WWE's creative process. Big names like The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Charlotte Flair have appeared in the first two seasons.

The first season followed the road to WrestleMania 41. It began by chronicling the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere in January and went to WrestleMania in April.

Season 2 follows several stories. Everything from Becky Lynch's long-awaited return to R-Truth's release is touched on. Even Seth Rollins' “Ruse of the Century” at SummerSlam becomes a focal point.

Unreal was created by WWE COO Triple H. It is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, and Skydance Sports. The likes of Peyton Manning serve as executive producers.