On Sunday, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley was under federal investigation for possible involvement in gambling activities during the 2023-24 season. The news comes just hours before Beasley is slated to hit free agency this summer and may severely complicate that process.

Regardless of the gambling probe, Beasley was expected to have several suitors beyond the Pistons in this free agency period, which could open up a vacancy in the backcourt off the bench for Detroit.

Recently, NBA insider Grant Afseth reported on a possible name who could fill that void.

“(Caris) LeVert is trending toward ending up with the Pistons,” reported Afseth on RG.org.

LeVert started last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks at the deadline. There, LeVert put together a solid stretch of play down the season for the Hawks and is expected to have multiple suitors on the free agent market this summer.

If the Pistons do indeed end up not bringing back Beasley (for whatever reason that may be), LeVert would certainly be a great alternative.

A big summer for the Pistons

The Pistons were the biggest success story in the NBA last year, more than tripling their win total from the 2023-24 season and working their way into the NBA playoffs, where they gave the New York Knicks all they could handle in a first round series.

The Pistons are now looking for ways to take the next step and continue to build around Cade Cunningham as he climbs the NBA ranks.

Beasley was a large part of the Pistons' resurgence in 2024-25, leading the NBA in three-pointers made and finishing as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Beasley was one of several veterans, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris, who made a strong impact on Detroit's success a year ago, and losing him would certainly hurt.

However, as far as consolation prizes go, Caris LeVert may be just what the doctor ordered.