On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills picked up a huge win over the New England Patriots on the road to push their record to 10-4 on the 2025 NFL season. The win got the Bills some revenge from their loss earlier in the season at home against New England, and further established themselves as a potential Super Bowl threat in the AFC, especially now that their Achilles heel Kansas City Chiefs are officially out of the playoff race.

On Tuesday, an update was announced on the Bills' kicking game with Matt Prater currently out of the lineup due to a quad injury.

The Bills are signing veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, per source. With Matthew Prater out this week because of a quad injury, Badgley is now in line to be elevated and kick Sunday at Cleveland,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bills should have confidence that their game against the Browns won't come down to a field goal or extra point's margin of score, considering that the Browns are among the worst teams in the NFL this year.

However, Buffalo will still want to have confidence that their kicking game will hold up if Prater is forced to miss a significant period of time.

At the present juncture, the Bills still would need a lot of things to go right in order to defend their AFC East crown, with the Patriots still having the upper hand in that race, sitting at 11-3 despite the loss on Sunday.

However, for now, all the Bills likely care about is playing their best football heading into the postseason, and it certainly seems like that is the case at the present moment.

The Bills and Browns are slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland.