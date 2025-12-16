The Chicago Bears have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2025. As they enter Week 16, the Bears sit atop the NFC North at 10-4. This weekend, they play host to their hated division rival, the Green Bay Packers.

The game will be held on Saturday evening at Soldier Field, which moves up each team's practice schedule. Chicago had a walk-through, meaning participation from players is an estimate. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III did not take part, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Odunze was listed with a foot injury, while Burden III is dealing with an ankle issue.

The former is in a far more precarious situation, though. Odunze suffered a foot injury in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has not played since. On Monday, Bears' head coach Ben Johnson dropped some ominous words on his status going forward, saying “all options are on the table,” regarding his recovery.

He would go on to say that he may “need to protect him from himself.”

The team lists Odunze as the Bears' top receiver, with Burden III behind DJ Moore. But as the season has progressed, Burden's role in the offense has grown. That has coincided with Moore's production dropping off considerably.

Over the last six games, Moore has 13 catches total. Burden III has 14 in the last three weeks alone. Granted, two of Moore's catches were touchdowns this past weekend.

But during Sunday's blowout win over the Cleveland Browns, Burden III led all Chicago receivers with seven targets, six catches, and 84 yards receiving.

Saturday's game with the Packers will be a battle for first place in the NFC North. If Chicago pulls out a victory, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs remains a possibility. With a loss, suddenly missing the playoffs is a realistic possibility.