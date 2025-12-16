There are several schools looking at Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola, ahead of the 2026 college football season. Raiola announced recently he will transfer from Nebraska. Louisville could be in the mix for the play caller, per an On3 report.

The gunslinger has some specific requests when it comes to where he will go next.

“Raiola is seeking a program where he can thrive and best harness his potential while developing for the next steps of his career, sources told (Pete) Thamel,” Max Olson wrote for ESPN.

The quarterback spent the last two seasons at Nebraska, under head coach Matt Rhule. He got hurt during the 2025 season, but led Nebraska in 2024 to their first bowl game since 2016.

The quarterback threw for 2,000 passing yards in 2025, and 18 touchdowns. He missed several games near the end of the year due to a broken fibula.

Nebraska football finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-5 record. The Cornhuskers are playing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah on December 31.

Louisville meanwhile had a strong season in the ACC. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 8-4 record. Louisville is headed to the Boca Raton Bowl of Beans.

Dylan Raiola will draw interest from lots of NCAA Football programs

Raiola started immediately as a freshman, and brought a winning culture back to Lincoln. The quarterback has already posted 4,819 passing yards in just two seasons. He also has 31 career touchdown passes.

Raiola left high school as a highly-touted five star recruit. Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule frequently praised Raiola during his time at the school. Nebraska paired Raiola with offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who is known as one of the top offensive minds in the game.

Raiola has been associated with several college programs already. He had committed to Georgia, before he ended up flipping his commitment to Nebraska. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

One school not expected to be a player for Raiola's services is Texas Tech, per that On3 report. Raiola is one of several power 4 starting quarterbacks looking for a new home. Another is former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.