The trade deadline is long gone as teams around the league compete to clinch spots in the playoffs. However, the NBA rumor mill is still hot with information about possible missed opportunities. The Atlanta Hawks are rumored to be one of those teams, as it sounds like the team wanted to add a big name to pair with star point guard Trae Young.

Atlanta dealt forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Los Angeles Clippers. But rumors suggest the front office attempted and failed to acquire star forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. The Pelicans ended up trading Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

“Sources told HoopsHype that the Hawks and Pelicans had several three-team trade conversations, which included two of the following four players leaving Atlanta in different trade scenarios for Ingram that ultimately fell through: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic,” Scotto wrote.

The hope for the Hawks was to pair the 27-year-old forward with Young, who is 26 years old. But for whatever reason, a deal couldn't be reached, and Atlanta ended up going in a completely different direction.

Rather than finding a star forward to compliment Young, the Hawks front office sent Hunter and Bogdanovic for players Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Terance Mann, and Bones Hyland. Atlanta also acquired three second-round picks and two pick swaps from the Cavaliers.

The Hawks have a relatively young core, with Young leading the way. Soon-to-be 22-year-old Dyson Daniels has emerged as a consistent guard for Atlanta, while rookie Zaccharie Risacher continues to develop.

Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu looks like a promising young center for the organization to build around. Forward Jalen Johnson will bounce back next year after suffering a torn labrum that will have him miss the remainder of this season.

Atlanta is in the mix for a play-in spot, but based on how much youth is on the roster, the franchise is possibly looking for more sustainable success down the road. Veterans LeVert, Clint Capela, and Larry Nance Jr. are all due to hit free agency this offseason, which could clear up three roster spots for the Hawks.

As for Ingram, he's paired up with Scottie Barnes in Toronto. However, Ingram has not played a single game since December 7, 2024. He's been dealing with an ankle injury, and there is no current timeline for his return.