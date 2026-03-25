The Los Angeles Rams are apparently willing to do whatever it takes to get back to the NFC Championship in 2026. LA made some bold moves in NFL free agency, notably swinging a trade for CB Trent McDuffie. Now the Rams have reunited with one offensive player who will fill out the team's depth chart at one position.

The Rams have re-signed running back Ronnie Rivers on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He adds additional depth at the position behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Los Angeles drafted Rivers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has not made it onto the field much during the regular season. But Rivers is a reliable back when called upon.

Rivers has appeared in 45 games for the Rams since 2022. He's logged 72 carries for 295 rushing yards throughout his four-year career. He has yet to score his first touchdown in the NFL.

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Since Rivers does not get on the field much, he provides most of his value on special teams. During the 2025 season, he logged 16 kick returns for 418 return yards, averaging 26.1 yards per return. That is a surprisingly valuable service in the modern NFL, especially with the league's XFL-inspired kickoff rules.

Now the Rams should be set for depth at the running back position. Los Angeles also has second-year back Jarquez Hunter in reserve, as well as undrafted free agent Jordan Waters.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford should be pleased to welcome back the same stable of running backs in 2026.

It will be interesting to see who Los Angeles targets in the 2026 NFL Draft now that the running back position is taken care of.