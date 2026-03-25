The Miami Dolphins continued their active offseason Wednesday by signing linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. to a one-year deal, adding experience to their defensive unit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dolphins are signing former Falcons free-agent linebacker Ronnie Harrison to a one year deal, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Harrison, 28, joins Miami after completing his eighth NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. He appeared in 10 games, recording 29 total tackles, including 20 solo stops and nine assisted tackles. He added two sacks and two passes defended during the campaign.

The signing provides Miami with added depth in the secondary and linebacker rotation as the team continues reshaping its defense under new leadership. Harrison has experience playing multiple roles, including safety earlier in his career, giving the Dolphins flexibility in how they deploy him.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. adds veteran depth to Dolphins defense

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Harrison’s most productive season came in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his second NFL season, he totaled 71 tackles, including 44 solo and 27 assists, along with two sacks, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions for 66 yards. He also recorded nine passes defended and two tackles for loss across 14 games.

Following his time in Jacksonville, Harrison spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2020 to 2022 before stints with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and 2024.

Miami’s latest addition comes as the franchise continues preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Dolphins have remained active in recent weeks, making several roster moves as they look to strengthen both sides of the ball.

By signing Harrison, Miami adds a veteran presence with proven production and versatility, providing another option as the team continues building its defensive depth heading into the 2026 season.