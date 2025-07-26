The Tennessee Titans got a tough blow on Saturday as wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone during practice. Burks is a former first-round pick in 2022 out of Arkansas. This is a very hard injury for Burks to suffer now, as he only played in five games last year with four total catches. His career has not been up to par with the expectations given to him when he was drafted. Burks will miss the start of the regular season but should return at some point.

After losing Burks, the Titans signed a receiver who last played with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ramel Keyton is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver who played well in last year's preseason. Keyton caught only one pass last year for seven yards but appeared in eight games on special teams. The Tennessee product is an undrafted player who was waived by the Raiders in April.

Burks was hoping to emerge as a standout this season. The team drafted Cam Ward No. 1 overall, and he is expected to revamp this organization. Burks is going to be a prime target of Ward's. Tennessee also signed Tyler Lockett from the Seattle Seahawks and still has Calvin Ridley. The wide receiver room is more respectable with the added veteran in the room. The Titans drafted receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fifth round from Stanford, and he has the talent to turn into a great player and a reliable one.

Keyton adds depth to the offense, but he should not get much action with the current talent at the position. Keyton will be behind the names mentioned above, as well as Van Jefferson, James Proche II, Chimere Dike, and Mason Kinsey.

The Titans are hoping to get back to the top of the AFC South in a division that is wide open. The Houston Texans are the favorite, but they just lost running back Joe Mixon to a brutal injury during training camp.