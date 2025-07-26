The Texas Rangers continue to push toward postseason contention, and their efforts may soon get a boost. Veteran outfielder Joc Pederson is aiming to return from injury as early as Sunday, following a brief rehab stint in Double-A with the Frisco RoughRiders. The injury update is a timely one for a club looking to climb in the American League standings.

Pederson has been sidelined since May 25th after suffering a fractured right hand when he was hit by a pitch against the Chicago White Sox. Initially expected to miss 4-6 weeks, his recovery timeline was pushed back slightly, but he's now progressing. The left-handed slugger is scheduled to play two games in Frisco before potentially being activated.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports gave the latest update on Pederson’s progress.

“Joc Pederson is hoping to be reinstated from the IL on Sunday after two games with Frisco. #Rangers”

The update provides hope for a Texas squad that currently holds a 54-50 record. They sit in third place in the AL West, just one game behind the Seattle Mariners for second and firmly in the Wild Card mix. Their 10-5 record in the last 15 games, highlighted by an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their latest home series Friday night, has helped shift momentum back in their favor. As the Rangers playoff push intensifies, Pederson’s return could help lengthen the lineup and provide some needed power from the left side.

Before the injury, Pederson had struggled at the plate, batting just .131 with two home runs and six RBIs across 46 games. However, his career totals and postseason experience suggest that he can still be a valuable contributor. Over 12 MLB seasons, the former LSU Tiger standout has hit 211 home runs and won two World Series titles—credentials that still carry weight in a competitive clubhouse.

Even a modest bounce-back from the lefty could go a long way in solidifying the lineup. If he's activated Sunday and responds well, Texas may opt for smaller moves rather than big splashes. Either way, Pederson’s return adds to the excitement in Arlington—and it’s coming at exactly the right time.