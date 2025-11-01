The Boston Celtics have rebounded from an 0-3 start to the regular season to win three consecutive games. Coming into their Saturday matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Celtics got several injury updates for a couple of key players including Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, as per the NBA’s official injury report.

Both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are officially listed as probable on the Celtics’ injury report for their upcoming game against the Rockets. White is apparently dealing with a neck issue while Pritchard has an ankle injury. Both players played against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, and both played the most minutes out of any Celtics player with White at 35 and Pritchard at 33.

White finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot while Pritchard finished with 15 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals.

One notable omission from the Celtics’ injury report was Jaylen Brown. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the beginning of the season and has appeared on the Celtics’ injury report albeit not missing a game yet. He was removed from the injury report ahead of the 76ers’ game on Friday, and remained off the report for the Rockets game.

Against the 76ers, Brown finished with a game-high 32 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 32 minutes.

The Celtics have remained competitive this season despite a shift in direction in the offseason in the wake of Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury during last season’s playoffs. The team opted to move higher-priced veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in trades, while Al Horford signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent.

After winning the NBA title in 2024, the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season by the New York Knicks.