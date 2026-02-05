The Boston Celtics became active at the final hour of the NBA Trade Deadline. Josh Minott landing with the Brooklyn Nets rose as one move. But same with landing below the tax line thanks to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed how Boston landed underneath the luxury tax on Thursday.

“The Boston Celtics traded Xavier Tillman Sr. to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. This gets the Celtics out of the luxury tax,” Charnia posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Charnia adds that the “Hornets get $3.5 million in the deal.”

How Celtics roster shapes up after late Hornets trade

Boston delivered one more move while final trade got made.

The franchise signed two-way center Amari Williams to a standard contract worth up to $2.7 million Thursday. Williams arrived via the second round out of Kentucky, but also played for Drexel University. He's also suited up for the Maine Celtics of the G-League.

Boston ends up becoming one of the more aggressive teams in this season's trade cycle. Not just limited to dealing away Minott or Tillman Sr.

The Celtics kicked off the final trade week by landing Nikola Vucevic via the Chicago Bulls. Although Anfernee Simons switched sides in this blockbuster deal. Still, Boston landed one of the top available centers in the league.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla adds a former all-star in his lineup here. His team had screamed for front court help and now boosts that side of the court in a big way.