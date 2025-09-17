The Brooklyn Nets waived guard Keon Johnson on Wednesday, continuing an offseason roster overhaul. Johnson joined the Nets on a two-way contract ahead of the 2023-24 campaign before signing a two-year, standard deal last offseason.

The former Clippers first-round pick saw an expanded role on a tanking Brooklyn squad last season. He appeared in 79 games with 56 starts, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. While he impressed as a point-of-attack defender, he struggled from an efficiency standpoint offensively, shooting 38.9 percent from the field.

Johnson was one of several non-guaranteed Nets players on the roster bubble following the team's busy offseason.

After making an NBA-record five first-round picks in June's draft and absorbing Terance Mann, Haywood Highsmith and Kobe Bufkin into cap space via salary dump trades, the Nets have 15 players on guaranteed contracts. Johnson was one of four Brooklyn players on a non-guaranteed contract alongside Jalen Wilson, Drew Timme and Tyrese Martin.

While Johnson saw the most expansive role of the group last season, the Nets upgraded their shooting guard position with Mann and Highsmith. Both players are capable point-of-attack defenders and far superior three-point shooters. Bufkin is also projected to spend time at shooting guard this season, with rookies Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf entering the mix at point guard.

With four years of NBA service, Johnson was also not eligible to sign another two-way contract.

After waiving Johnson, the Nets have 23 players under contract, including the unofficial signings of Ricky Council IV, Fanbo Zeng and Grant Nelson. NBA teams are allowed to carry 21 contracts at training camp, meaning several of Brooklyn's other non-guaranteed players could be on the chopping block in the next week.