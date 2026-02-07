BOSTON — The Boston Celtics were very busy at the trade deadline, but they weren't exactly big spenders. Rather, they traded away minor contracts, saved money, and ducked under the luxury tax after being far above it over the summer.

To regain financial flexibility and avoid the tax aprons, which became quite devastating due to the latest CBA, the Celtics traded away wing Josh Minott, forward Chris Boucher, and big man Xavier Tillman Sr. ahead of the Feb. 5th deadline.

They also dealt guard Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Nikola Vucevic, and while that saved the C's around $6 million, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said that move was about fulfilling a positional need.

“The directive of this trade deadline was let's see if we can, again, find some size that we could give ourselves a little bit more depth there, and make sure that we are more prepared for some of the the physicality that's coming down the road if we're able to ultimately be in playoffs,” he said during a Friday morning press conference at the Auerbach Center.

Still, the Celtics cut some costs from trading Simons, and whenever a front office sells a lot, fans can get concerned — especially in Boston. Many New Englanders have grown tired of the Boston Red Sox refusing to make a big splash in recent years and have frequently criticized how ownership values its own bottom line more than the good of the team.

Brad Stevens isn't committed to living under the luxury tax

When Celtics owner Bill Chisholm officially took over the Green Team in 2025, some fans worried that he'd be just as stingy as the Red Sox's management. However, Stevens asserted that despite the Celtics' recent money-saving maneuvers, they will spend when the time comes.

“But, next year if there's something that we look at and we say, ‘We got to take advantage of it right now', then we're going to try to take advantage of it,” Stevens described the Celtics' spending plan. “Bill has been really clear with that.”

Brad Stevens on the Celtics’ spending, regardless of the tax: “But, next year, if there's something that we look at and we say, we got to take advantage of it right now, then we're going to try to take advantage of it.” “Bill (Chisholm) has been really clear with that.” pic.twitter.com/PBHx9ObxLe — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) February 6, 2026

Any sizable expenditure would likely put the C's back into the luxury tax. Plus, they're already in the repeater tax at the moment, resulting in significantly higher tax rates.

Despite this fact, Stevens said there is no directive from ownership to dodge the luxury tax again next season. If true, that'll allow the Celtics to monitor free agency this summer and possibly find some additional help for stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who, altogether, make more than $100 million a year.

Boston could still spend before then, though, as it can now hit the buyout market since freeing itself of the restrictive tax aprons. Stevens even hinted at his future moves, suggesting the Celtics may complete their roster by giving standard contracts to a few of their guys on two-way deals.

Brad Stevens on the Celtics’ open roster spots and their great two-way players: “We all think Ron (Harper Jr.) is one of the best players in the G League.” “We’ll ultimately fill the spot with at least one more ball handler.” pic.twitter.com/xPepryvbWU — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) February 6, 2026

No matter how the front office does it, Stevens emphasized the Celtics' demand for ball-handling given the loss of Simons.

“We'll ultimately fill the roster spot with at least one more ball handler, and then see how the rest of those needs play themselves out,” he said.

As Stevens searches, the Celtics will attempt to continue their winning ways. They're currently 33-18 overall and in third in the Eastern Conference, just 4.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Pistons.

But before the C's can think about the top seed, they'll need to focus on heading into the All-Star break with some momentum. Boston has won four games in a row and will look to make it five when it hosts the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday night.