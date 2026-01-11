Fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2021, the Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason. Multiple trades with the St. Louis Cardinals have led the way, as Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow looks to improve on a roster that lost in the AL Wild Card round. Despite this quest, star third baseman Alex Bregman elected to leave Fenway Park after spending the 2025 season there, signing a five-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo shared more of the details involving Bregman's new deal via X, formerly Twitter.

“Sources tell me and @Sean_McAdam: Red Sox offered Alex Bregman a 5-year deal at a reasonably competitive AAV,” posted Cotillo on Sunday afternoon. “It was financially short of the Cubs, quite obviously. Two other sticking points: lack of a no-trade clause and deferral schedule ‘out decades.'”

The full no-trade clause, lower AAV, and deferred payments all helped lead to the Red Sox losing their star third baseman. After pursuing him last offseason, the Cubs finally lured Bregman to Wrigley Field for the next five seasons. Will Boston now pivot to young gun Marcelo Mayer at third base? Or will Breslow chase another option outside of the organization?

Will the Red Sox move forward with Marcelo Mayer at third base?

After trading for starting pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras in separate deals with the Cardinals, it's possible that Breslow swings a third deal with his predecessor Chaim Bloom. Third baseman Nolan Arenado looks to be the next star to be dealt from the NL Central squad, with the Red Sox looming as a potential destination.

Will he call Boston home? While Mayer is one of the most exciting players in their system, the Red Sox are looking to make another playoff run. One that is hopefully longer than last year's Wild Card exit. Will Mayer take over at the hot corner? Or is his time not here yet? In any case, it's almost a sure bet that Boston will miss Bregman's presence both on and off the field.