Over the weekend, a new workout video featuring Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum began making the rounds across social media. The video, shot by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, showed Tatum looking a little like his old self before being sidelined by an Achilles injury. The video grabbed Celtics fans’ attention, and even Derrick White had to comment on it, as per Himmelsbach.

“It’s been amazing to see,” White said. “Obviously all the work that he’s put in, and you just kind of see him being around more and being able to do more, and that’s exciting to see, as a friend. Every day he’s been working hard, and it’s good to see that hard work add to more movement and more opportunity.”

“You know he doesn’t want to watch,” White continued. “He wants to get out there and play. But he’s been amazing just supporting. Every game just having him over there has been a lot of fun. I have no idea exactly what the timeline is or how he’s doing, but it’s just good to see him moving around and just supporting us.”

Jayson Tatum initially suffered the Achilles injury during the Celtics’ playoff series against the New York Knicks last season. While he’s seemingly making progress in his rehab, there has been no definitive word on whether or not he will play this season.

Without Tatum, however, the Celtics have defied expectations. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, behind an MVP caliber season from Jaylen Brown, who was just named a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

During last season’s before Tatum got hurt, he was averaging 28.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.