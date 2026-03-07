The Ravens and Raiders came together to pull off a blockbuster trade that could determine the next Super Bowl winner. The Ravens fortified their defense by adding defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore defense in exchange for the Ravens' 2026 first-round pick (number 14 overall) and their 2027 first-round pick.

The deal is a win-win for both sides. Baltimore can stay in “win-now” mode with Lamar Jackson still in his prime, and the Raiders can reload by getting another high draft selection this year and another first-round pick to leverage for their future in 2027.

The Ravens address a key need

The Ravens' season, by all accounts, was disappointing. Lamar Jackson was coming off an impressive regular-season campaign in 2024, where he threw 41 passing touchdowns and 4 interceptions, throwing for an impressive total of 4,172 passing yards. But unfortunately, the team fell short against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

It seemed as if Baltimore was retooling their offense, bringing back weapons such as Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers, while also adding a big-play receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. But the defense was never truly accounted for. Sure, the Ravens drafted Mike Green and Malaki Starks, a former Georgia Bulldog known for his pro-level talent at safety, in the 2025 draft, but it still seemed as if the defense needed improvement.

Even with solid defensive players such as Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton returning to the fold, the Ravens just couldn't generate pressure on the opposing team's quarterback. They were middle of the league in yards allowed per game, giving up 354. They were also near the bottom of the league in sacks, netting only 30 last year and ranking 31st in sack rate at 4.6%. The Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks, by comparison, generated 47 sacks and gave up 193.9 yards per game.

Even with a standout player like Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' defense sets the team's identity. The two Super Bowl-winning teams of 2001 and 2013 hung their hats on defense with players such as Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, and Terrell Suggs. To truly contend, Baltimore needed to return to that 2023-level defense and add players who can generate pressure and disrupt the opposing offense's flow.

They did just that by trading to get Maxx Crosby, making Ravens history by trading a first-round pick to acquire a veteran player, a first in franchise history per ClutchPoints' Abdullah Imran. Ravens fans certainly remember Crosby’s performance against Baltimore to start the 2024 season. In that game, he had two big sacks on Lamar Jackson and was able to manipulate the “bendable” Ravens offensive line, even when he wasn't securing a tackle on the running back or finding a way to capture Jackson.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished the 2025 season with 73 total tackles (45 solo), 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 6 pass deflections. The move is key for Baltimore’s chances at truly contending. In the AFC, the playoff race is more wide open than it has been in years. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing an uncertain future and the Buffalo Bills looking to retool around Josh Allen under a new coach, this could be Baltimore's best chance to secure a title. The move addresses a huge need and is a “splash” made in Jesse Minter's first season with the team.

Ravens Trade Grade: A+

The Raiders supercharge their rebuild

Meanwhile, the Raiders are still trying to figure out what's next. They found themselves once again at the bottom of the AFC West at 3-14. Although they were able to pull off a victory against the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots to start the season, it seemed as if they simply weren't ready to truly compete amongst the best teams in the conference, even with promising young stars such as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders have the number one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are very likely to take Fernando Mendoza to get themselves a promising QB prospect to build around after letting go of Geno Smith. Getting another pick at 14 can help them fast-track their rebuild and construct a young team that can grow together.

The Raiders are a long shot away from competing for the Super Bowl, and the Broncos' ascension to the top of the AFC West makes the conference all the more dangerous. Still, retooling the team around young players under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak could eventually help the Raiders compete with division rivals and ultimately find themselves in the Wild Card picture. There is truly nowhere else to go but up for the Raiders.

Raiders Trade Grade: A-