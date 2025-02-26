The Boston Celtics left Canada with a win on Tuesday night, defeating the Toronto Raptors 111-101. However, they didn't leave unscathed, as Celtics star Jaylen Brown suffered a bone bruise and missed the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

The four-time All-Star, who still finished with a game-high 24 points, said that he's “unsure” if he'll be good to go against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. In past years, the second leg of a back-to-back in Detroit would be a perfect time to rest, but not during the 2024-25 campaign. The red-hot Pistons have won seven consecutive games and are on track to make the postseason for the first time in five years.

It's no secret that the Pistons are hungry for a victory over the defending champs. The Celtics have posted 12 wins in a row against them, with the last two this season coming by double digits. Detroit will seek to end that streak while Boston will try to earn another road win and continue a separate, historic streak.

How did the Celtics make history versus the Raptors?

There's been plenty of talk about 3-pointers in the NBA recently, and the Celtics are at the forefront of those discussions. After recording 15 makes from beyond the arc in Toronto, the C's have hit at least 15 triples in 13 straight games. That's enough for the league record, yet Boston might not be done.

Detroit allows the eighth-most 3-pointers per game while Boston attempts the most shots from deep by far. Winning the 3-point battle has been a focal point under Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and Tuesday was proof of that.

The Green Team tried 18 more 3-pointers than the Raptors and hit 10 more, which is a significant 30-point differential. The Celtics are 38-9 in games where they make more 3-pointers than their opponent and 30-2 when shooting the same or better than their opponent.

Of course, it's not all about shooting for the Celtics. They have the fifth-best defensive team rating and have held their opponents under 110 points in their last six games. The league average is just a little over 113 points per outing.

With this potent combination of shooting and impressive team defense, it's no surprise the Celtics are 42-16 and in second place in the Eastern Conference. Although catching the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers will be difficult, the reigning champs could cut into their first-place lead with a win over the Pistons and a win on Friday night, when the Celtics host the Cavs for their last meeting of the regular season.