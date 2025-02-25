ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These are two of the hottest teams in the NBA and meet with many playoff-seeding implications in front of them. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Celtics look dominant and have won five straight games. They have a 41-16 record and look like one of the best teams in the NBA. They have so much talent and depth and can get by with overwhelming teams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA and can have a monster game in this matchup against the Pistons in Detroit.

The Pistons look like a completely different team this season. They have won seven straight games to get to a 32-26 record. Cade Cunningham has been great, and Malik Beasley is another player who has stepped up, with Jaden Ivey still out due to injury. A win in this matchup would be significant for the Pistons to stay near the playoff cut line in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Celtics-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pistons Odds

Boston Celtics: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Detroit Pistons: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's most dominant offenses and are full of depth. They are sixth in scoring at 117.4 points per game, 17th in field-goal percentage at 46.1%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 36.9%.

Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and Tatum is easily the best scorer on the team, averaging 26.8 points per game. Tatum also leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Brown helps make up the best-scoring duo in the NBA, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Tatum and Brown have so much help next to them, as highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics have the ability to attack whoever they are playing in waves. This is a good matchup against an inconsistent Pistons defense, and they have the advantage here.

The Celtics' defense is one of the best in the NBA and is better than their offense. They are third in scoring defense at 108 points per game, second in field-goal percentage defense at 44.9%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.7%.

The frontcourt has depth, but the two best players are Tatum and Porzingis. Tatum leads the team in rebounding with 8.8 per game, and then Porzingis is the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. They are also averaging 45.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics also have a solid perimeter defense. Three Celtics average at least one steal, and Brown is the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game. This Celtics defense is so versatile that they can consistently defend the Pistons very well in this matchup.

Detroit's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are 15th in points allowed, at 113.3 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage, at 46.4%, and 27th in three-point percentage defense, allowing 37% from behind the arc.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart's frontcourt has been excellent on defense. Duren leads the team in rebounding with 10.3 per game, while Stewart is the leader in blocks, averaging 1.3 per game. This perimeter defense has been solid overall, but Ausar Thompson is the big standout. Thompson is the best defender on the Pistons and leads the team in steals with 1.7 per game.

The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense, but they have been inconsistent. They should find some success, but it's a tough matchup against this Celtics defense.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has jumped to the upper half of the NBA. They are 13th in scoring at 114.2 points per game, 12th from the field at 47.2%, and 13th from three-point range at 36.2%.

Six Pistons are averaging over double digits this season. Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading both in scoring and assists. He averages 25.8 points per game and 9.5 assists per game, and the team as a whole is averaging 26.2 assists per game.

With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on offense. Beasley has played well with the added pressure and is the best shooter on the team. Tobias Harris is another player to watch entering this game. This is a bad matchup for a depleted Pistons offense, and the Celtics are going to have success in this game.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the better all-around team. The Pistons should find some success thanks to how well Cade Cunningham is playing. The Celtics have too much depth, and Tatum and Brown are going to be too much. Boston wins and covers on the road in Detroit.

Final Celtics-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -4.5 (-110)