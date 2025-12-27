After three years in Austin, Quintrevion Wisner will seek a new team from the college football transfer portal. The Texas running back has led the team in rushing each of the last two seasons, but will end his college football career with a new school.

Wisner hits the portal with 1,734 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in three seasons with Texas. He broke out with 1,064 rushing yards in 2024, but regressed to just 597 in 2025.

Wisner's decision to enter the portal comes just a few weeks after C.J. Baxter announced his intention to transfer. Texas is set to lose four total running backs to the transfer portal, leaving its backfield entirely depleted for the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Wisner entered the 2025 college football season as one of the top running backs in the country. However, he fell short of his preseason expectations, which was the season-long theme for Texas in 2025.

Nonetheless, Wisner will be one of the most sought-after recruits in the portal once it officially opens on Jan. 2. It will likely be a one-year deal, with the junior eyeing the 2027 NFL Draft, but Wisner is the type of player who can immediately elevate his next team into title contention.

Wisner will have no shortage of options once the portal opens, but expect the former Texas running back to close out his NCAA career with another prestigious college football program.

Notre Dame needs a new alpha running back

Notre Dame has quickly become one of the most organized and efficient programs in college football under Marcus Freeman. Their bread and butter is their defense, but the Irish's offense operates entirely through its run game.

Notre Dame always has a deep backfield, and that will not change in 2026, even with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price heading for the NFL Draft. The Irish are still expected to retain Aneyas Williams and Gi'Bran Payne, with a pair of four-star recruits set to join them in South Bend in 2026.

However, Freeman still has a massive hole to fill with Love and Price departing. Love ended his junior season with 1,372 rushing yards, sixth-most in the FBS. Freeman is confident in the players he has coming back, but he needs to add a proven leader like Wisner to keep Notre Dame in the title conversation.

Wisner is coming off a down year, but he would almost certainly notch another 1,000-yard season playing in Notre Dame's schedule to bolster his draft stock. Irish running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has done nothing but breed NFL talent in his career, having worked with Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton and Wendell Smallwood in the last decade, in addition to Love and Price.

Quintrevion Wisner can become next great Penn State RB

Penn State is amid a full program transition after hiring Matt Campbell away from Iowa State to replace James Franklin. There will be many questions about what is in store for the Nittany Lions under the Campbell regime, particularly with offensive stars Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton headed to the 2026 NFL Draft.

If there is one area in which Penn State and Campbell already see eye-to-eye, it is the run game. Penn State consistently produced some of the best running backs in college football under James Franklin, which is a motto Campbell can get behind.

Campbell will certainly not want to follow the Franklin game plan, but he has historically favored his ground attack. He ran the ball at a top-35 rate with Iowa State in 2025 and has previously coached players like Breece Hall and David Montgomery into NFL prospects.

Campbell has rounded out most of his inaugural coaching staff in State College, but he has yet to identify a running backs coach. That position will be crucial to landing a player like Quintrevion Wisner, but the Nittany Lions are very much in play to land one of the top running backs in the college football transfer portal.

Quintrevion Wisner stays home with TCU

As a Texas native, there is a part of Quintrevion Wisner that wants to stay within the Lone Star State. The Longhorns are clearly the premier program in the state, but he has a built-in connection with the coaching staff at TCU.

Article Continues Below

Wisner did not seriously consider TCU as a high school recruit in 2022, but he already has a relationship with Horned Frogs running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Before joining Sonny Dykes' staff in 2024, Smith worked in the same role at Arkansas, where he was Wisner's primary contact during the recruitment process.

Arkansas was not one of Wisner's final choices, but the Razorbacks remained in the conversation much longer than many anticipated. That is a testament to the recruiting pitch Smith gave him, which should hold weight as the Glenn Heights, Texas, native re-enters the market.

TCU has been one of the most pass-heavy teams under Dykes, but it has been best when its run game matches its production through the air. The Frogs boasted two eventual NFL running backs, Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado, in their National Championship runner-up season in 2022.

Michigan is popular RB transfer destination

Aside from the military service academies, there might not be a more notorious run-heavy college football team than Michigan. The Wolverines will begin the Kyle Whittingham era in 2026, but the veteran head coach's play style aligns with everything the program embodies.

Michigan landed the top running back in the 2025 college football transfer portal when Justice Haynes committed to Ann Arbor from Alabama. Haynes was limited by injuries in 2025, but showed enough to prove himself as a consensus top-five running back prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Haynes could return, but he does not have much left to prove after racking up 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games. In the event he declares for the draft, the Wolverines still have Jordan Marshall in their backfield, but they have always been best with multiple star running backs on their roster.

Whittingham is expected to bring offensive coordinator Jason Beck with him, but nothing else has been confirmed. Early reports suggest there is mutual interest in retaining running backs coach Tony Alford, which would be a wise move. Alford is on the short list of the best running back coaches in college football, and Haynes specifically mentioned him as one of the sole reasons he chose Michigan from the transfer portal.

Quintrevion Wisner considered Texas A&M before

Rival-to-rival transfers are uncommon, but not unprecedented. That could be the case for Quintrevion Wisner, who strongly considered Texas A&M before committing to Texas.

Wisner visited the Aggies when they were led by Jimbo Fisher, but they have been even better with Mike Elko. The timing also lines up, with running back being the biggest issue of Texas A&M's offense entering the 2026 college football offseason.

Texas A&M's backfield has been solid on paper, but Le'Veon Moss' struggles to remain healthy have hurt the team in the last two years. That hurt the Aggies in their College Football Playoff first-round loss to Miami, in which they were outgained 175-89 on the ground. Expect Elko to make running back one of his top priorities in the portal.

With Marcel Reed announcing his return to College Station in 2026, the Aggies need to capitalize on what could be the final year of their current championship window. Adding Wisner would be the perfect way to begin the college football transfer portal season and offset the talent they will lose in the draft.