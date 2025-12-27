The Orlando Magic released their latest injury report Saturday afternoon as they prepare for their second meeting of the season against the Denver Nuggets, with Jalen Suggs’ availability once again in question.

The Magic (17-14) listed Suggs as doubtful with a left hip contusion ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Nuggets (22-8), scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Orlando and Denver are meeting for the second time this season after the Nuggets earned a 126-115 victory in the first matchup on Dec. 18.

Suggs has missed Orlando’s last five games, a stretch in which the Magic have gone 2-3. That span includes a 120-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, a result that halted any momentum built earlier in the week. Orlando has continued to juggle its rotation while awaiting clarity on the status of its starting guard.

The 24-year-old Suggs last appeared on Dec. 13 during the Magic’s 132-120 NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks in Las Vegas. He exited that contest with the hip injury after a strong performance, finishing with 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Suggs shot 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-8 from three-point range and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line across 29 minutes before being sidelined.

Magic face Nuggets with Jalen Suggs doubtful, Goga Bitadze questionable

Through 21 games this season, Suggs has been a central piece of Orlando’s backcourt when available. The former All-Defensive Second Team selection is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 32.8% from three-point range while playing 25.6 minutes per contest, providing steady two-way production.

In addition to Suggs, the Magic also listed veteran center Goga Bitadze as questionable with a left knee strain. Bitadze has missed Orlando’s last two games and last played in a 120-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 22. In that game, he recorded two points, five rebounds, two steals and one block while playing 14 minutes off the bench.

Bitadze has filled an important reserve role for Orlando this season. The 26-year-old center is averaging 5.9 points, five rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting career highs of 69.1% from the field and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He has appeared in 28 games and is averaging 16.7 minutes per contest.

Saturday’s matchup marks the Magic’s final home game before an upcoming road stretch. Following the contest against Denver, Orlando will embark on a three-game road trip beginning Monday night against the Toronto Raptors (18-14) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

With Suggs listed as doubtful and Bitadze questionable, Orlando may again rely on depth and lineup flexibility as it looks to avoid another setback against a Denver team that controlled the first meeting and remains among the top teams in the Western Conference.