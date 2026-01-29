The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and they're doing it while Jayson Tatum is sidelined as he continues to rehab from his Achilles injury. Tatum has always left the door open on possibly returning sometime late in the season, but it's still uncertain if he'll be able to. His latest response may be different from the others, but it sounds like his return is up in the air.

“Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum told ESPN on Wednesday night that he hasn't made a decision about whether he will return from a torn Achilles tendon this season because he “wants to get it right the first time, so it's just a lot to think about,” ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote.

Tatum has shown progress from his injury, and some would think that he's ready to get back on the court now. In reality, there are probably several benchmarks that he needs to hit before he can actually hit the court and play a full basketball game.

Article Continues Below

It's not certain when he'll be fully cleared, but it won't be up to him. It'll be up to the doctors to let him know that he can return to full play.

Tyrese Haliburton recently spoke about his rehab on Mind the Game, and he noted that he is doing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4, but he still isn't ready to get back on the court. Haliburton ruptured his Achilles tendon a little bit later than Tatum, but they should be ready to fully go around the same time.

Tatum doesn't have to rush back because it looks like the Celtics are rolling with the squad they have now. It would be a nice addition if he could return for the playoffs, but it's much better if he takes his time.