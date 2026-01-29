Fans of the Boston Celtics got excited after Jayson Tatum seemingly hinted recently that he is close to returning to action.

A few days ago, a video of him working out spread on social media. Tatum, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, looked fit and ready to go. Even Derrick White was impressed, saying it is great to see his teammate adding “more movement” in his rehabilitation.

While the Celtics are doing well in his absence, Tatum has said he wants to play this season. NBA insider Chris Haynes, however, claimed that the six-time All-Star is now thinking twice about his plan.

“It was always a foregone conclusion that Tatum was going to try to give it a go and return at some point during the season after suffering that Achilles tear, but league sources just informed me right now that Jayson Tatum is now reevaluating his situation, and it's up in the air if he's going to return at all this season,” said Haynes on NBA TV.

“I was told that there are a couple of factors why he reached that point. But as of right now, that changed the whole landscape.”

Jayson Tatum is re-evaluating his situation and could now consider sitting out for the remainder of the 25-26 season. (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/iWVYdegqxL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

He added that the 27-year-old Tatum personally told him a few months ago that he was “getting close” to making a comeback.

Without Tatum, many thought Boston would be in tank mode this season, especially after also parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford. The Celtics, however, have surprised many, as they have remained competitive.

They are tied with the New York Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference with identical 29-18 records.