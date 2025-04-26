The Boston Celtics will have Jayson Tatum fully available for their pivotal Game 4 matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

The team officially removed Tatum from the injury report on Saturday. The All-Star forward had suffered a right wrist bone bruise following a flagrant foul by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 1. The injury forced him to miss Game 2, but he returned for Game 3 and delivered a standout performance despite the Celtics’ 95-93 loss.

Tatum finished Game 3 as the contest’s leading scorer with 36 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 10-for-22 from the field, 4-for-10 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line across 39 minutes.

Through the two games he has played this series, Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 40.9 percent from the field.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Celtics clear Jayson Tatum, rule out Jrue Holiday, and list Jaylen Brown as questionable for Game 4 vs. Magic

While Tatum’s removal from the injury report is a positive development, the Celtics will continue to be without Jrue Holiday. The veteran guard remains sidelined with a right hamstring strain and has been ruled out for Game 4.

Holiday last appeared in Game 2, where he contributed 11 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a block in 36 minutes. In two games this series, he is averaging 10 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown has once again been listed as questionable due to a right knee posterior impingement. Brown played through the injury in Game 3, posting 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block while shooting 7-for-14 from the floor. However, he revealed postgame that he dislocated his left index finger following a flagrant foul by Cole Anthony during the loss.

Brown has been one of Boston’s most consistent contributors throughout the series. Across three games, he is averaging 23.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range. His Game 2 performance included a standout 36-point, 10-rebound effort to lead the Celtics to a victory.

The Celtics will attempt to secure their first win at Orlando’s KIA Center since October 22, 2022, as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, with the series shifting back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday night.