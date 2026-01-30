The Boston Celtics are third in the Eastern Conference, and some would say that it's a surprise that they've been this good with all the turnover they had before the season started. Jaylen Brown has stepped in and become the top dog for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum is sidelined recovering from his Achilles injury.

Tatum has been attacking rehab hard, and there was a recent video of him working out during the Celtics' shootaround.

Jayson Tatum getting some work in and moving around at Celtics shootaround 👀 (via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/4kyCi22Ij4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2026

Tatum is only doing leg workouts in this video, but there have been other videos throughout the season where he's doing other things. There's no doubt that he's making progress, which is why he's been trying to leave the door open on possibly returning late in the season.

The latest update from Tatum was that he wasn't sure if he would return this season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.

“Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum told ESPN on Wednesday night that he hasn't made a decision about whether he will return from a torn Achilles tendon this season because he ‘wants to get it right the first time, so it's just a lot to think about,'” Shelburne wrote.

It may be best for Tatum to return next season so he can have more time to recover and be at full strength. Him wanting to come back this season shows the competitor that he is, but at the same time, this is nothing he should take lightly, as Achilles injuries are one of the more serious injuries a basketball player could have.

The Celtics have shown that they can stay afloat without Tatum this season, and he should let them continue this season without him.

In the end, it will all depend on what doctors think about his return, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they told him to wait until next season.