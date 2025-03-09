BOSTON — NBA offenses revolve around attacking weaknesses, and the Los Angeles Lakers thought they found one in Boston Celtics center Al Horford. They failed to realize the 38-year-old is actually one of Boston's greatest strengths, as Horford was a huge asset in the Green Team's 111-101 victory on Saturday night over the rival Lakers.

The five-time All-Star stuffed the stat sheet and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. He even boasted a plus-minus rating of plus-16, enough for the second-highest rating of any player.

On offense, the Lakers sought out Horford. They threw their premier scorers, stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, right at him and tried to take advantage of his speed. Isolating Horford didn't work as well as Lakers head coach JJ Redick probably envisioned, but Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was loving every minute of it.

“It motivates him. When people do it, it motivates him,” Mazzulla said of the Lakers' attempts to hunt Horford. “And I got to watch five possessions of him defend at a high level. At one point I wasn't coaching, I was just watching him. And I was like, ‘man, this guy's a future Hall of Famer.' I get to watch this for free. And you have to be able to have that perspective. So I think he was motivated by that, and he's just an innate competitor and it inspires our team.”

Joe Mazzulla said he was in awe watching Al Horford defend tonight and that being targeted by opposing offenses motivates him: "At one point, I wasn't coaching him. I was just watching him. Man, this guy is a future Hall of Famer."

Horford wasn't fazed when the Lakers tried to take him off the dribble. Despite his age, he kept pace with much younger guys like Doncic and won the one-on-one matchup a handful of times. Horford's ability to be a boon, and not a liability, on the defensive end is a major reason why he is still thriving 18 seasons into his NBA career.

Why Jayson Tatum is Al Horford's ‘biggest fan'

Celtics star Jayson Tatum understands Horford's defensive prowess and thinks the future Hall of Famer's longevity is highly underrated.

“Al is one of a kind,” he stated in his postgame press conference. “He's the anchor to our defense and the heart and soul of our team. He keeps us emotionally steady. The things that he's still able to provide in year 18 are remarkable. I don't think that gets talked about enough, being an intricate part on a championship team in year 18. And we wouldn't be who we are without him.”

Jayson Tatum had extremely high praise for Al Horford "Al is one of a kind. He's the anchor to our defense…I'm the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy."

Tatum was very complimentary of his teammates after the double-digit victory, refusing to draw much attention to his stellar performance. The six-time All-Star contributed a game-high 40 points to go along with 12 rebounds and eight assists. In addition, he played a season-high 45 minutes in order to secure the win and stop the Lakers' late push, who cut the Celtics' once 22-point lead to as little as four points with 5:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Playing that many minutes isn't easy, however, Tatum knew that no matter his level of fatigue, he could rely on his teammates. And he especially trusts Horford.

“What he brings on the defensive end, we feel comfortable with him switching and guarding his yard and making it tough on whoever — knowing that we're all on the same page and helping behind,” he revealed. “But we're not worried about who Al is guarding.”

Boston's offense receives a lot of attention, yet its team defense is equally impressive. The C's own the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA this season and proved why on Saturday, holding the Lakers to their lowest scoring output since Feb. 19. Horford, also known as the “anchor” of Boston's defense, played a significant role in shutting down L.A.

“I'm the biggest Al Horford fan there is,” Tatum praised. “I love that guy.”

Jaylen Brown with the ELITE defense on Luka Doncic for the steal, leading to the finish by Al Horford

Before squaring off with the reigning champion Celtics, the Lakers were the hottest team in the Western Conference and amidst an eight-game winning streak. They'll leave Boston with that streak snapped and a handful of injuries, including James' left groin issue that forced him to exit the contest with 6:44 left in the final frame.

As for the Celtics, they'll improve to 46-18 overall and remain at home for a Monday evening clash with the Utah Jazz. After that, they'll host the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday: the Oklahoma City Thunder. But before the C's set their sights on prevailing in what some have called a potential NBA Finals preview, they want to ensure they take care of business first against the Jazz.

“June is so far away,” Tatum stressed. “Sh**, we gotta get there. And we're not looking past anybody. We got a game on Monday against the Jazz. That's all that matters right now.”