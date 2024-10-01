A lot has occurred since the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals. Paul George and Klay Thompson both switched their allegiances in free agency. Karl-Anthony Towns is heading to the New York Knicks. JJ Redick moved from ESPN to head honcho on the sidelines for the Los Angeles Lakers. And of course, every team enters training camp with new energy in their quest to sit at the top of the NBA world. There has never been more talent in the NBA than there is right now, which is why it is so hard to differentiate between teams in the initial power rankings.

No argument can be made against the Celtics. This team has proven to be the team to beat, and after retaining their entire championship roster, Boston is right to be entering the 2024-25 season as the favorites to repeat. However, it is worth noting that the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 are the only team that has won back-to-back championships over the last decade. Can the Celtics add their name to the list of rare teams to accomplish such a feat?

In the Western Conference, the conversation thickens pertaining to the championship picture, as all but a couple of teams have a real shot at earning a playoff spot and making noise. Even so, the one team everyone is chasing in the West is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are still one of the youngest teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams make up a very impressive-looking trio, and the Thunder improved their chances of finding postseason success with the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Although they didn't make it to the Western Conference Finals last season, many are expecting the Thunder to take that next step and assert their dominance during the 2024-25 season.

Training camps are beginning around the league, and with the new season right around the corner, it is time to take a look at where all 30 teams in the NBA find themselves in ClutchPoints' first official power rankings for the 2024-25 season.

1. Boston Celtics

Whereas every other team in the league was worrying about their cap figures and long-term costs, Brad Stevens and the Celtics have only been focused on capitalizing on their championship fortune right now. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both in their primes, and Boston is in a position to dominate the Eastern Conference for at least a few more seasons before having to make hard financial decisions. The Celtics ranked first in offensive rating last season and third in defensive rating. There isn't any reason to believe they can't achieve the same.

The one caveat for the C's as they are set to begin their title defense season is that Kristaps Porzingis will be sidelined after undergoing offseason surgery for his rare leg injury he suffered during the NBA Finals. How Porzingis' absence impacts the team to start the 2024-25 season will be notable, but at the same time, Al Horford still exists. The defending champions should be just fine, and it would be shocking if they don't at least make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The best team in the Western Conference entering the 2024-25 season is undoubtedly the Thunder. We all know what Gilgeous-Alexander has been able to accomplish as a true MVP candidate, and now Oklahoma City has added the likes of Hartenstein and Caruso. These two veterans know what it takes to win, and they will bolster the Thunder's second unit, which was their biggest weakness a season ago. What makes the Thunder such a scary team is the fact that they are only set to grow.

While Gilgeous-Alexander does his thing scoring-wise and making everyone around him better, Holmgren is going to improve on both sides of the ball, as will the plethora of young talent the Thunder have stashed away. Without Josh Giddey in the fold, expect to see their minutes allocated to Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Cason Wallace increase. If there is one team that can challenge the Celtics at the top of the NBA power rankings, it's the Thunder.

3. New York Knicks

The biggest news right ahead of the start of training camp is that Karl-Anthony Towns will be a member of the New York Knicks. Towns, who has long been a target of the Knicks, is exactly the type of stretch big man New York needs in their frontcourt with Mitchell Robinson out. While losing Julius Randle is tough because of his skill on the interior, Towns opens up the floor for Brunson, who will have even more space to operate with Towns' ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.

Brunson is fully recovered from his hand surgery, OG Anunoby will be entering training camp refreshed, and now Mikal Bridges will supply the Knicks with another high-level, two-way weapon on the wing. The big question for the Knicks will be if they have enough depth in the backcourt and on the wing after trading Donte DiVincenzo in the Towns trade. Not having Hartenstein anymore and being without Mitchell Robinson to begin the season also limits the Knicks' frontcourt options. Leon Rose pulled the trigger on a trade for Towns for one reason: to go all in and pursue a championship.

4. Dallas Mavericks

After reaching the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks will once again have high championship aspirations. That is why Dallas went out and added the likes of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes this summer. Thompson is the Mavs' biggest addition, and he fills a key three-point need this organization has been looking to fill next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. It may have been a very tough decision for Thompson to leave Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but if there is any better place in the league for him, it is next to two of the best shot-creators in Doncic and Irving.

The key to Dallas getting back to the NBA Finals lies in their ability to defend, particularly on the perimeter. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will do a great job of filling the gaps and protecting the rim. Whether or not the Mavs can step up and improve from ranking 18th in defensive rating a season ago will tell the tale for them possibly winning the West in back-to-back seasons. This will determine if Dallas has a chance to become the top team in the NBA power rankings.

Paul George joining Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid instantly creates a deadly scoring trio in the East that can go up against what the Celtics have built for themselves. As much of a splash as landing George was for the Philadelphia 76ers, this organization also added the likes of Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson this offseason. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry also returned in free agency.

Experience and perimeter scoring are the two biggest traits the 76ers gained this summer, which is good news since both of these areas were two deficiencies for the team last season. The key to the Sixers rising up the power rankings throughout the new NBA season is whether or not they can stay healthy. Obviously, Embiid's health matters more than anything since his career high for games played in a single season is 68. Even with George and Maxey healthy, it will be impossible for this team to live up to their championship expectations if Embiid is forced to the sidelines yet again.

6. Denver Nuggets

After their championship in 2023, the Denver Nuggets lost Bruce Brown in free agency. This summer, after failing to defend their title, the Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray can only do so much for the Nuggets, which is why there are questions about how good this team can be compared to what we have become accustomed to seeing from Denver over the last few seasons.

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson are the two obvious names for players that will need to step up. Now that Caldwell-Pope is gone, Michael Porter Jr. becomes even more important to this organization because he is going to have to make an impact defensively, an area that he has struggled in previously. The Nuggets have the talent and experience to get back to the NBA Finals, but until they have a handful of games under their belt, it is hard to clearly project where this team will end up. Then again, as long as Jokic plays, Denver remains a top team in the NBA power rankings.

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Despite all the criticism that Doc Rivers receives, he enters his first full season as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks with two superstar talents that are out to prove all of the doubters wrong. If anyone thinks Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo haven't heard all the noise about the Bucks not being good enough to win a title, you have another thing coming!

Lillard and Antetokounmpo are going to be more motivated than ever to elevate the Bucks, and this team silently got a lot better during the offseason. Taurean Prince is an upgrade from Jae Crowder, Gary Trent Jr. is an upgrade over Patrick Beverley, and Delon Wright has always been a really steady veteran for any team's bench. Khris Middleton and his health remain a question mark, but the Bucks seriously have a chance to reclaim their status as the best team in the East. It sounds crazy calling them this, but the Bucks are the one underdog you should be picking to dethrone the Celtics.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards. That is all you need to know about the Minnesota Timberwolves entering the new season, because when there is a will and a way, Edwards is going to step up. The young star did so when he took the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season, and he stepped up at numerous points for Team USA in the Olympics this summer. At 23 years old, it is not hard to call Edwards a top-10 player in the league right now simply because he has the same killer mentality that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had where they wouldn't let anyone dictate their play.

Of course, the biggest headline surrounding the Timberwolves is that Karl-Anthony Towns is now a member of the Knicks after a blockbuster trade. Although the deal has yet to be finalized, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be heading to Minnesota to provide extra scoring depth. These are two really solid players that Edwards can play with, and both Randle and DiVincenzo should open up the floor a little more instead of having two big men clogging the paint. This is a huge year for Minnesota because if they fail to succeed, then their major cap problems will tell the tale of which players stay and which leave next offseason.

9. Orlando Magic

While we are on the topic of talking about defense, let's discuss the Orlando Magic, who may just be the one team inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings that everyone is cheering for. The Magic were the feel-good story in the NBA last season, as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner led the way and put them on the verge of winning their first playoff series since 2010. Now that Caldwell-Pope has joined the team, as well as first-round pick Tristan da Silva, the Magic are 100 percent a team that can make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jamahl Mosley has finally built a strong culture within the walls of the Magic organization, and every single person associated with this franchise is committed to their one goal of being successful. Unlike many of the other teams around the league, the Magic stick with their philosophies, and that is why they are primed for another big year. Do not be shocked if this team is inside the top five of the NBA power rankings by the end of the year.

10. Phoenix Suns

Is this trio good enough to win the Western Conference? This is the biggest question surrounding the Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. While the answer appeared to be answered last season with the Suns being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Timberwolves, the bottom line is that we never really got to see this trio at full strength.

Mike Budenholzer, who has won a championship, is now on the sidelines in Phoenix. Tyus Jones, a proven lead point guard, is going to be starting alongside these three stars. Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen will arguably be two of the best bench players in the league this upcoming year. All of these things add up to the Suns being able to bounce back in a huge way. The Suns are surely a team that can win 50-plus games and claim one of the top spots in the West during the regular season.

11. Indiana Pacers

A run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season has the Indiana Pacers once again on the verge of being one of the top teams in the NBA power rankings. Wear and tear ultimately caught up to Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers last season, which is why they didn't give the Celtics much of a fight on the doorsteps of the NBA Finals. This season, the Pacers return their entire core group, and they have even more youthful talents that could step up at any point. Expect to see the Pacers battling at the top of the Eastern Conference standings yet again.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers

Health ended up derailing the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, as Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland all missed chunks of time throughout the regular season. This led to the Cavs being out of sorts when the playoffs began. With Kenny Atkinson taking over, the Cavaliers are going to be a team that looks to attack on offense, especially through Mobley in the low post. After earning a massive extension and now entering his fourth season, this is a huge year for Mobley when it comes to his development and impact. Quite frankly, this is a big year for Cleveland as a whole since this organization needs to prove that they can hang with the likes of the Celtics, 76ers, and Bucks come time for the postseason.

13. Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls for the Sacramento Kings this offseason, making him and De'Aaron Fox a lethal combination to stop when the game is on the line. These two have been among the best clutch players in the league over the last two seasons, and now they get to play alongside one another with Domantas Sabonis running the offense. Best of all, the Kings still have Malik Monk as the Sixth Man of the Year favorite. Although they missed the playoffs a season ago, the Kings are looking for one thing and one thing only entering training camp: redemption. Mike Brown is going to have his team ready to go entering the 2024-25 season, which is why there is a chance for them to enter the top 10 of the NBA power rankings early on in the season.

14. New Orleans Pelicans

The addition of Dejounte Murray is going to solve a lot of the problems that existed for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Aside from his scoring abilities as the team's lead point guard, Murray is also a very overlooked defender. Next to Herb Jones, Murray is going to be able to help elevate the Pelicans to being a top-10 defensive team yet again. The questions for New Orleans point in the directions of Zion Williamson's health and Brandon Ingram's commitment to the team. This team surely has the potential to be special, but they will need their stars to set the foundation early for what path this organization will go down.

15. Miami Heat

Whether or not the Miami Heat will keep Jimmy Butler is the biggest question for this organization entering training camp and the 2024-25 season. Butler has been with the Heat since 2019, yet the criticism he has been drawing is a direct result of the team's lack of success. Not to mention, Pat Riley doesn't seem to be a fan of Butler's antics, and there is no contract extension visible for the All-Star. If they can stay healthy, the Heat have a core group that can surely contend with any other team in the Eastern Conference. The only reason they are in the middle of the pack in these NBA power rankings is due to all of the uncertainty and injury concerns that surround the team.

16. Golden State Warriors

Without Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are going to look like a much different team. Stephen Curry is still the man of the hour, but the Warriors are going to have to adapt to the new times and try playing a different brand of basketball. Then again, Buddy Hield is still one of the league's best sharpshooters, and he is going to make his impact felt off the ball next to Curry. The key to the Warriors finding success hinges on the shoulders of Andrew Wiggins and Golden State's defense. If Wiggins can revert back to how he was during the team's 2022 championship run and the Warriors can become a top-10 defensive team in the league, then they will be sneaky title contenders.

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Everyone wants to see LeBron James take the court with Bronny James. At least, that's what the mainstream media wants to see so they can push their social media posts. The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2024-25 NBA season much lower in the power rankings than some would think because nothing is new about them. Redick is obviously going to make some changes to the rotations and the way this team plays, but this is the same roster from a team that just lost in the first round of the playoffs. With no new stars of key players coming in, the Lakers are relying on Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura to continue growing and step up. That is not the best path to a title for a LeBron-led team.

18. Los Angeles Clippers

Another team with a ton of questions to answer is the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard continuing to battle knee problems, James Harden is the only star left on this roster. Even Harden has questions surrounding him now that he is 35 years old and has seen his production fall off drastically these last couple of seasons. The good news for LA is that they are debuting the new Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season with a slightly revamped roster that contains impactful secondary talents like Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. Norman Powell thinks the team is better in the wake of George's departure, which is surely an interesting take.

19. Memphis Grizzlies

When healthy, the Memphis Grizzlies can be a threat in the Western Conference. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are going to be back for opening night, and Marcus Smart has recovered from injuries that ended his 2023-24 season. The biggest addition is having Morant healthy and having him mentally right, as the All-Star guard stated at Media Day that he is the happiest he's ever been. This is huge for the Grizzlies simply because Morant can be the leader that he was during the first few years of his career without having the off-the-court drama impact him. Although Memphis will be without GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. early on, this is a team that can absolutely improve from their 27-win season from a year ago.

20. Houston Rockets

Energy and fun are the two words that come to mind when you think about the Houston Rockets. While they may be young, Ime Udoka's squad has a ton of potential. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Tari Eason are just a few of the many young, core pieces this team has drafted through the years, and Houston seems primed to take a big step forward. Of course, this is all contingent on Green and Smith leading the way offensively next to Sengun. If these two can really emerge and become consistent scorers, the Rockets will be making it back to the playoffs and rise from their No. 20 spot in the NBA power rankings.

21. San Antonio Spurs

The Victor Wembanyama-Chris Paul pick-and-roll combination is going to be impossible to stop. Nobody can block Wemby's shot to begin with when he gets in the paint, and he is now going to have the best passer of all time throwing him lobs at the rim. Good luck to everyone that has to play the San Antonio Spurs this year, because they are going to be much improved and likely be in the hunt for a play-in tournament spot. However, the Spurs will be without Devin Vassell early on as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. The good news is that the Spurs also added Harrison Barnes as another veteran presence alongside Paul, and he should be able to help fill gaps in Vassell's absence.

22. Charlotte Hornets

Charles Lee is the new head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, a team that was starting to hit their stride near the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Along with LaMelo Ball returning from injury, the Hornets have a really solid amount of depth and two key secondary scoring options next to Ball in the form of Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller. Grant Williams is returning, and the team added a dynamic shooting guard in Josh Green this offseason. There is a lot to be excited about regarding the Hornets, and if rookie first-round pick Tidjane Salaun can make an impact at the power forward position early on, Charlotte will be on a collision course with the play-in tournament.

23. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are not a bad team. Although they rank 23rd overall in the NBA power rankings, this is a group that has a lot of potential for growth with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. The problem is that this team doesn't believe in themselves, and that is clear based on Jakob Poeltl's comments at Media Day saying that it makes “no sense” for the team to try and win every single game. Even Masai Ujiri came out and claimed that the team is rebuilding. Who knows what is going to happen with Toronto, especially because they don't even know what they want to do at this point!

24. Atlanta Hawks

Will the Atlanta Hawks be able to have a bounce-back season after trading Dejounte Murray and drafting Zaccharie Risacher first overall? Trae Young seems to think so, as the All-Star point guard revealed recently that his goal is to win and that the Hawks need to be back in the playoffs this upcoming season. Perhaps this is just the mentality of every All-Star, but if you try to read into Young's words a little deeper, he may be signaling a change in his career should the Hawks come up short of the postseason again. After all, Young was involved in a lot of trade rumors over the last year. Tensions are rising in Atlanta.

25. Utah Jazz

It is really hard to project where the Utah Jazz will be this season, which is why they find themselves near the bottom of the NBA power rankings. Lauri Markkanen is committed to this rebuilding franchise after restructuring his contract and guaranteeing himself over $220 million, yet there still isn't a clear sense of direction or timeline formed in Utah. Will young talents like Keyonte George, Cody Williams, and Taylor Hendricks see more playing time over the likes of John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson? This is the question many need answers to, as prioritizing youth over veterans could signal the Jazz being open for business at the trade deadline.

26. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had a terrible offseason, as they lost DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and their ability to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. While the future offers promise with Josh Giddey and rookie Matas Buzelis, the Bulls still have a lot to sort through, including Zach LaVine's future with the franchise. LaVine remains on the Bulls' roster due to there being zero interest in his contract around the league. Despite not calling this a rebuild, Chicago continues to rebuild and search for answers on how to become relevant again.

27. Portland Trail Blazers

If there is one team in the league that just has an assortment of talent on their roster at every position, it is the Portland Trail Blazers. The problem is that not all of their talent is utilized, and Portland seems to try and fit every player into a box instead of letting them play freely. That is why Scoot Henderson struggled so much during his rookie season. The Trail Blazers have the potential to possibly do something special moving forward, but it truly does seem like they are confined to what they can ultimately achieve. Expect the Blazers to be active this year regarding trades, as it is hard to imagine them finishing the 2024-25 season with Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and rookie Donovan Clingan still on the roster.

28. Brooklyn Nets

Without Mikal Bridges, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves as a team sitting near the bottom of the NBA power rankings. The Nets have fully embraced the fact that they are rebuilding, and they are doing so with Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton as their key young talents to help usher in a new era. Overall, the Nets don't have a terrible-looking roster, as Dennis Schroder, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all veteran players that can help stabilize things on the court. Do not be shocked if the Nets are better than advertised.

29. Detroit Pistons

Another year, another chunk of time wasted talking about how the Detroit Pistons have potential on their roster. Perhaps this will be the year that the Pistons finally rise from the ashes and assert themselves as a team that can rise up the NBA power rankings, but their chances of doing so appear to be slim. There is just nothing exciting about the brand of basketball the Pistons have played through the years, which is why there is hope that new head coach JB Bickerstaff will be able to implement a system for his young core that allows them to play to their strengths. At least Detroit still has Cade Cunningham, who signed a mega extension with the franchise in the offseason.

30. Washington Wizards

Much like the Thunder of the past, the Washington Wizards have fully embraced the fact that they are rebuilding and tanking for the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Will Dawkins and the Wizards leadership understand that they can't rush their process, much like how Dawkins worked hand-in-hand with Sam Presti during his time in Oklahoma City. Things have worked out pretty well over there for the Thunder, which is why Dawkins has implemented a very similar rebuilding strategy since becoming the GM for Washington. Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr are two talented Frenchman, and the Wizards will have key veteran guidance from Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma, and Jordan Poole this season. Believe it or not, the Wizards are actually going to show a lot of signs of improvement this season and take that next step needed to ensure success for their future.