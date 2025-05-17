Academy Award nominated actor Timothee Chalamet is a New York Knicks fan, who is seen frequently at Madison Square Garden. Chalamet was there again Friday, to watch the team defeat the Boston Celtics. He then celebrated with fellow New York fans following the team's pivotal win in Game 6 against Boston.

The actor went viral when a video was released of him hanging outside a car cheering with fans.

Timothee Chalamet was HYPED with the Knicks fans after their series win over the Celtics 😅 (via @1mg2_/ TT)pic.twitter.com/FMpHFj2hod — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chalamet was there with countless other celebrities to watch the Knicks defeat the Celtics, 119-81. The Knicks built a lead of more than 40 points at one point in the beatdown.

New York now moves on to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks are closing in on their first NBA Finals appearance in decades

Chalamet was a young child the last time the Knicks were in the Eastern Conference Finals. That was in the year 2000, when ironically the Knicks got knocked out by the Pacers.

Last season, New York also lost to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semis. This is the club's chance to get revenge on a very talented Indiana team.

The Knicks played well for most of the Celtics series, despite losing two games. Boston had to play the last two contests without star Jayson Tatum, who is out injured. The Celtics missed Tatum terribly in Friday's blowout loss.

Four players for New York finished Game 6 with more than 20 points. That balanced offense will come in handy against the Pacers.

New York was last in the NBA Finals in 1999. The team lost that year to the San Antonio Spurs in five games. It's been more than 50 years since the club won a championship, and New York fans are starving to see it happen.

Game 1 of the Knicks-Pacers series is Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Chalamet is likely to be in attendance.