May 17, 2025 at 9:36 AM ET

The Boston Celtics season came to a chaotic close at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks not only secured a dominant Game 6 win, but also received an energetic postgame assist from their fans. Following the 119-81 blowout win over the C's, Knicks fans surrounded and delayed the Boston team's bus departure outside MSG, turning the end of the series into a scene of celebration and confrontation.

The video, shared by X, formerly Twitter user @MrBuckBuckNBA, captured the moment fans swarmed the area outside the Garden, chanting and cheering.

“Knicks fans give the Boston team bus a friendly goodbye on their way out of town after a hard-fought series,” @MrBuckBuckNBA wrote.

Knicks fans give the Boston team bus a friendly goodbye on their way out of town after a hard fought series pic.twitter.com/M3qN4K2Y1G — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 17, 2025

The Celtics, who entered the playoffs as defending champions, were outmatched in Game 6 and the series overall. Their struggles deepened after Jayson Tatum's injury, a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Game 4. That blow not only ended his season but shifted the momentum permanently. Despite Tatum scoring 42 before exiting that game, the Boston team never recovered, dropping three of the last four games in the series.

Without Tatum, Boston relied heavily on Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 in Game 6, and Al Horford, who added 10. But it wasn't enough to match the Knicks' firepower. Jalen Brunson led the charge with 23 points, while Mikal Bridges added 22, and OG Anunoby put up 23 of his own.

As the Knicks fans partied outside Madison Square Garden, their team prepares for the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. Meanwhile, Boston is left to assess the aftermath of a disappointing end and the uncertain timeline for Tatum's recovery.

The Celtics' exit marks a symbolic passing of momentum in this year's NBA playoffs, and the scene outside MSG only added to the moment. In a rivalry as storied as Boston vs. New York, this chapter ended not with silence, but with streets full of celebration.