The Boston Celtics have recently come off a tough end to their season after falling to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. Before the series started, the Celtics were heavy favorites to advance on multiple sportsbooks.

That did not happen. The Celtics blew two 20-point leads in the first two games, lost Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles, and just flat-out got outhustled by Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Now that the series is over, many opinions are being formed on the Celtics' future, including the possibility of trading Jaylen Brown. Brown and Tatum have been in the league together since 2016, and for the first time in their careers, are uncertain of what will happen next.

LeBron James is the latest to speak on the superstar duo on the latest episode of Mind the Game.

“I mean, shit, they are who they are,” LeBron said. “You know, when you look at Tatum and Brown, this is years, and years, and years. They've punched their 10,000 hours, you know? But sometimes it seems like you know, they get a little bored because of how great they are. Not only those two as individuals, but them as a team. And sometimes it looks like they get bored.”

Steven Nash agreed with what James said, stating that the two collapses in Games 1 and 2 were due to them essentially going through the motions.

“Up 20, it's easy in a sense,” Nash said.

The Celtics were unable to play their brand of basketball in certain moments of the series, and it cost them.

With Tatum likely to miss all of next season, the duo will have to wait a few years before they are making plays together. If Tatum truly felt bored on the court, then this break from the game will be a great thing for him.