The Boston Celtics awaited the results of the intense New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons Game 6 clash on Thursday night. Boston completed their series in five games against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

After the Knicks went up 3-1 on the Pistons, Detroit bounced back with a huge win to keep their season alive. In Game 6, Jalen Brunson closed the door with a three-pointer to win the game and secure their spot in the second round.

Shortly after the game ended, sportsbooks started to release odds for the upcoming Knicks-Celtics series. ESPN Bet currently has the Celtics at a stunning -900 to beat the Knicks in Round 2.

Those odds are very high, even for a team repeating for a championship. The Celtics did sweep the Knicks during the regular season and should take them down in a best-of-seven series. However, the Knicks are talented enough to win a game or two.

If the Celtics win Game 1, then these odds could skyrocket even further.

Looking at this from the Celtics' point of view, they were able to beat the Magic and did not play their best basketball. Orlando isn't as talented as New York, but the duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner opened eyes. Boston understood that those two would handle the load of the scoring and took away anyone else as a threat.

If the Knicks are going to see success in this series, they need Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby to play very well offensively. The series will be physical, similar to the Knicks-Pistons series. That trio will also take on the task of defending Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

White has proven to be a legit threat offensively and recently scored 30 points in Game 1 of the series against the Magic. NY will have a lot on their plate when they travel to Boston for Monday's Game 1 contest.

Boston averaged 125 points per game against the Knicks this season.