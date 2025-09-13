Hall of Famer Paul Pierce believes the Boston Celtics’ early playoff exit had little to do with the New York Knicks’ talent and everything to do with Boston’s own collapse.

In an interview with Heavy Sports, the former Celtics forward said his old team squandered their second-round series against New York by blowing sizable leads at home.

“Yeah, I think they blew that series,” Pierce told Heavy on Celtics. “Absolutely. They had 20-point leads in the first two games — at home — and they lost them both? Yeah, they blew that series. That had nothing to do with the Knicks’ talent and all that.”

The defending champions saw their 2024 NBA title defense end in six games, sending New York to its first Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The series turned further when Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear late in Game 4, leaving Boston down nine points with under three minutes to play after holding a 14-point lead earlier in the contest.

Paul Pierce says Celtics’ three-point reliance led to playoff choke vs. Knicks

Pierce said Boston’s style of play contributed to their vulnerability, pointing to the team’s reliance on the three-point shot.

“But a lot of that goes on the way they play, too. Because they’ve been a team over the last few years that’s given up big leads because they settle for the 3,” Pierce said. “You know, you live by it, you die by it. But when you win a championship, what you gonna say? What you gonna say, tell them to play something different, take it in more when this is how they won? That’s who they are.”

The Celtics’ offseason has been defined by change following the loss. A new ownership group led by Bill Chisholm took over, and the front office reshaped the roster. Boston traded guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Pierce said turnover is to be expected under new ownership.

“You know what? That’s normal,” he said. “Like, think about this: when Wyc (Grousbeck) and the new ownership came in there, what did they do? Trades, new coach, everything. That’s sports. I don’t care what type of team you got; whenever you’ve got new ownership, there’s always going to be changes. That’s what I learned in this business. I expected that.

“Then as far as them getting rid of Jrue and Porzingis, you know they’re trying to cut costs and things of that nature — which is understandable. They’re business people, too.”

Pierce calls 2025-26 an evaluation year for Celtics as Knicks also retool

Pierce added that the Celtics now face a pivotal season in evaluating their long-term roster.

“But I think this is an evaluation year for us,” Pierce said. “I think you’ve gotta just start evaluating, you know, who’s going to be here longer term and who’s not. I think every year is like that when you don’t win. You know (Jaylen) Brown and Tatum are going to be here, then after that it’s like, we’re evaluating everybody else. Who knows?”

The Celtics open the 2025-26 season Oct. 22, followed by a matchup with the Knicks two nights later at Madison Square Garden, streamed nationally on Prime Video.

New York also reshaped its roster after falling to the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. The Knicks replaced Tom Thibodeau with head coach Mike Brown and added Guerschon Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson and veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon in free agency.