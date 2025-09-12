The New York Knicks are not done yet adding talent on their team, and they recently signed Malcolm Brogdon to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Brogdon played for the Washington Wizards last season where he averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds but only appeared in 24 games.

Last season, he shot a career-low 29% from the 3-point line, but ranked fourth in 3-point field goal percentage the two seasons before that with players who had attempted at least 300 3-point attempts.

Brogdon is now entering his 10th season in the league, and he should be depth for the Knicks' guard depth that also includes Jalen Brunson and Jordan Clarkson. The one thing that the Knicks lacked last year was depth behind Brunson, and now they have two quality guards who can come in and give him a break.

Article Continues Below

In 2017, Brogdon won Rookie of the Year, and in 2023, he won Sixth Man of the Year, becoming one of two players to win both awards in their career next to Mike Miller. Brogdon has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Wizards.

The Knicks are poised to be a top team once again in the Eastern Conference as they've brought back the same team that helped them get to the Conference Finals. The biggest chance they made was on the bench, hiring Mike Brown as the head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau days after they were eliminated in the playoffs.

If Brown can implement his system and the Knicks can learn it quickly, they could start the season on a high note. Another season with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns should also build their chemistry after a strong year last season. With the Eastern Conference looking a little different this upcoming season, the Knicks can make a deep run again.