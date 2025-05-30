Spike Lee is willing to give up one of his best personal accomplishments to see the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals.

The Knicks trail 3-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, facing elimination in Game 5 on Thursday night. They returned to the East Finals for the first time since 2000, but have high aspirations for the NBA Finals, a stage they haven't been in since 1999.

Ahead of Game 5 while taking part in an interview with TNT's Inside The NBA crew featuring legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, Lee revealed what he would give up to see the Knicks win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

“I would give up an Oscar for the Knicks to win a Championship,” Lee said.

“Well you're gonna keep them,” Barkley replied.

What lies ahead for Spike Lee, Knicks

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Spike Lee can sacrifice whatever he wants when it comes to personal awards. But if the Knicks want to win the NBA Finals, they must rally from their 3-1 deficit against the Pacers.

Indiana stunned New York on their homecourt, taking the first two games at Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks went 1-1 on the road, it still doesn't help that they must win three straight to reach the NBA Finals.

New York achieved a lot this season, getting 51 wins in the regular season. Their starting rotation of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart have proved wonders as they made plenty of history in the playoffs. Their appearance in the East Finals is a major example of that. However, they must fight through adversity once again if they wish to see the hardwood of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks fight to keep their season alive in Game 5 against the Pacers on Thursday night. If they win, they will be on the road for Game 6 on May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. If they lose, their 2024-25 campaign will come to an end.