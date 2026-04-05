On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will hit the floor at home for a game against the Toronto Raptors. Nikola Vucevic is on the injury report for this one with a right finger fracture after missing around a month due to the injury. Here's everything we know about Vucevic's injury and his playing status vs the Raptors.

Nikola Vucevic's playing status vs the Raptors

Vucevic is set to return to the court for the first time since suffering the finger fracture in a win over the Dallas Mavericks in early March, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Vucevic had been acquired by the Celtics at the trade deadline in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons, in an attempt to give the team more shooting and versatility at the center position, which has long been viewed as Boston's weakest spot this year.

Notably, Vucevic is the only Celtics player listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Toronto, as Boston looks to put away the New York Knicks and lock up the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley is out for the Raptors due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The Celtics have been rolling of late, winning two straight games in blowout fashion over the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to close out their road trip in style last week.

Jayson Tatum is starting to look more and more like his usual self since returning from injury, and Jaylen Brown has continued playing at a borderline MVP level as the season has worn on.

The Celtics and Raptors are slated to tip off on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm ET from Boston.