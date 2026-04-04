The Boston Celtics are preparing for a long run in the playoffs, and while they are depending on superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to do most of the heavy lifting, general manager Brad Stevens knows that it takes a lot more than those two if the team is going to make a run at a second NBA title in the last 3 seasons.

The Boston Celtics are signing two-way wing Ron Harper Jr. to a new two-year deal, agent Drew Gross of WME Basketball tells ESPN. Harper has played a key Celtics rotation role at times this season while spending time starring for their Maine G League affiliate. pic.twitter.com/3g44oay1Ql — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2026

Derrick White is an All-Star in his own right and some of the other key players that head coach Joe Mazzulla is depending on include Payton Pritchard, Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser. However, the Celtics also like the contributions of Ron Harper Jr.

His numbers are not overly impressive, but Harper gives his all every time he is on the floor. He is averaging just 3.4 points per game, but he will find the open man with his passes, can dribble the ball up the court against pressure and is a hard-nosed defensive player. As a result, Stevens has rewarded Harper with a two-year contract extension at an undisclosed salary according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The insider reported that he received the news from Drew Gross, Harper's agent.

The signing makes it clear that Stevens is looking at all the details in an effort to improve the team's chances in the upcoming playoffs. The Celtics remain 4.0 games behind the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference, but they are in second place and have a 2.5-game lead over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics and the Knicks are likely to meet in the second round of the NBA playoffs if both teams can avoid first-round flameouts.