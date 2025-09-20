The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more interesting teams to watch as NBA training camps begin. The Nets used all five of their first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, flooding their team with a lot of young talent. While Jordi Fernandez is entering his second season as head coach, he already has a tough call to make. Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf will compete for minutes early.

Clowney was one of the more consistent players in Brooklyn last season. He played in 46 games last season, earning a bigger role as the year went on. At the end of the season, he earned some starts, finishing the year with 20 under his belt. However, Fernandez and his coaching staff cannot guarantee anyone outside of Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. a starting spot in 2025.

While major changes could happen soon in Brooklyn, Fernandez will likely start the season slowly. Making too many roster moves early could throw his team off of its rhythm and surround the team in negative rumors very fast. However, the Nets are one of many teams that could make some big trades this season. Shaking up the roster could make them dangerous.

Clowney is an interesting player for many reasons. On one hand, he showed flashes of the player he could become later in his career. On the other, the forward makes some mistakes that put a definitive cap on his ceiling. In an era where having young teams full of depth is the key to success, his fit in Brooklyn has been brought into question multiple times.

Whether they wanted to or not, the Nets brought in some competition for Clowney in Wolf. The front court spot opposite Nic Claxton could change before the season starts, and here's why.

Clowney lacks the shooting touch to fit next to Claxton

From a pure basketball perspective, Clowney is an exciting prospect. He is not as big a name as other stars around his age in the NBA, but his talent is undeniable. The Nets forward had an encouraging sophomore season in the league, growing in leaps and bounds in Fernandez's system. While the improvement he showed was substantial, his peak form is not a good fit.

Clowney expanded his range in his second professional season. The forward shot 33.3% from three-point range on career-high volume. While that development is essential to his survival in the NBA, it is simply not good enough for him to thrive alongside Claxton. The Nets' center is arguably the franchise's most valuable player, and Clowney is not the perfect partner for him.

Brooklyn ended Clowney's season early thanks to an injury. Fernandez and the coaching staff were encouraged by his performance, potentially setting up a larger role for him in 2025-26. However, adding Michael Porter Jr. in the offseason would suggest that the offense could change significantly in training camp. If Clowney does not fit, there are plenty of other options.

The Nets brought in a lot of young talent in the draft. One rookie, Danny Wolf, is one successful training camp away from pushing Clowney for his spot in the lineup.

Danny Wolf is the modern big that fits on the Nets long-term

Wolf was one of the Nets' later first-round picks earlier this year. While Egor Demin walks into a starting role in Brooklyn, the young center and his fellow rookies have to fight for their time on the floor. However, Wolf is unique in the sense that his path to a starting spot is clear. He already showed what he could do at Michigan. All he has to do is translate that game to the next level.

Wolf took more and more three-pointers throughout his collegiate career. He shot at least 30% from deep over the course of three years of Division 1 basketball. That shooting ability, in addition to his size and playmaking chops, made him one of the more interesting prospects in his draft class. The Nets identified that talent and brought him in, committing to his development.

Wolf fits extremely well alongside Claxton. His defensive talent gives Fernandez another stalwart in the paint to funnel guards into. Offensively, he can space the floor and operate a pick-and-roll with Claxton, bringing a new dimension to the Nets' attack. He is not as athletic as Clowney is, but his skills are far more refined and raises the team's ceiling if he adjusts well.

Wolf and Demin are the two rookies most likely to start for Brooklyn on opening night. While the latter's spot is all but secured, Wolf and Clowney will each have a chance to prove why they should start games for Fernandez in training camp.