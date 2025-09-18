The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a precarious yet intriguing position entering the 2025-26 NBA season. After two years of uncertainty, failed experiments, and retooling, the franchise appears to have finally constructed a foundation worth building on. General manager Sean Marks and the front office committed to a strong offseason by re-signing every key restricted and unrestricted free agent: Tyson Etienne, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme, Ziaire Williams, and Jalen Wilson, while keeping one of the league’s most electric young scorers, Cam Thomas, in place. Their trade for Michael Porter Jr. and the development of Nic Claxton as a defensive anchor give Brooklyn a legitimate core, and their draft haul of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf provides depth and potential future stars.

For the first time since the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era crumbled, there is real optimism in Brooklyn. The Eastern Conference is more open than in years past, with several contenders aging or entering transitional phases. That opens the door for the Nets to not just chase a Play-In berth but potentially aim higher. However, for that to happen, they cannot remain static. Depth and youth are nice, but at some point, a team has to consolidate assets and go after established stars. The Nets, armed with young players, draft capital, and flexible contracts, are one of the few rebuilding franchises positioned to swing big if the right opportunity emerges.

Looking at the landscape of potential trade targets, three names stand out: Anfernee Simons, Lauri Markkanen, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Each brings a different layer of stardom, skill, and marketability to Brooklyn, and acquiring any one of them could change the trajectory of the franchise.

Anfernee Simons: A scoring guard who fits Brooklyn’s timeline

The first name the Nets should be monitoring is Anfernee Simons, the explosive guard who joined the Boston Celtics this season. For Brooklyn, this presents an ideal buy-low opportunity on a player who not only fits their current roster needs but also aligns perfectly with their timeline.

Simons has quietly become one of the league’s most versatile scoring guards, averaging north of 19 points per game in multiple seasons while improving as both a playmaker and perimeter shooter. His offensive skill set would immediately relieve pressure from Cam Thomas, who has shown flashes of stardom but still struggles with efficiency when tasked with carrying the entire offense. Simons could function as both a secondary ball-handler and a primary scorer when Thomas is off the floor, giving the Nets one of the most dynamic young backcourts in the league.

The pairing of Simons and Thomas, complemented by Michael Porter Jr.’s shooting and Claxton’s rim protection, could accelerate Brooklyn’s rebuild significantly. Even more enticing is that Simons is only 26 years old, meaning he would enter his prime alongside the rest of the Nets’ core. His fit with head coach Jordi Fernández’s offensive schemes could unlock a higher tempo style of basketball that capitalizes on Brooklyn’s youth and versatility.

For a team in desperate need of proven scoring without sacrificing long-term upside, Simons may be the most realistic star acquisition the Nets can pursue in the 2025-26 season.

Lauri Markkanen: The stretch forward who changes everything

If Brooklyn wants to aim higher than Simons and secure a player who can reshape both ends of the floor, Lauri Markkanen is the answer. Currently with the Utah Jazz, Markkanen’s future remains uncertain. Utah has oscillated between retooling and outright rebuilding, and if it decides to lean into a youth movement, Markkanen could be one of the most coveted trade targets in the league.

Markkanen offers a rare blend of size, shooting, and mobility that would immediately elevate Brooklyn’s ceiling. At 7 feet tall with the ability to stretch the floor beyond the three-point line, he would give the Nets the versatile scoring forward they have lacked for years. The fit with Michael Porter Jr. may raise questions about overlapping roles, but the reality is that modern NBA teams need multiple players capable of creating their own shot and stretching defenses. The combination of Porter’s scoring from the wing and Markkanen's inside-out game would give Brooklyn a dynamic offensive duo capable of punishing defenses in myriad ways.

Defensively, Markkanen isn’t a lockdown stopper, but his size and rebounding would complement Claxton’s rim protection. Together, they could form a frontcourt that balances offense and defense while keeping the Nets competitive against bigger, more physical Eastern Conference opponents.

Financially, Brooklyn would need to commit serious assets to pry Markkanen from Utah, including draft picks and at least one young player from their promising stable. But given the lack of star forwards available on the market, Markkanen represents the kind of target worth overpaying for. He is not only a fit for the current roster but also a long-term cornerstone who could help Brooklyn transition from a rebuilding team to a legitimate playoff contender.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: The dream scenario for any team

While Simons and Markkanen represent feasible and logical trade targets, the ultimate prize for Brooklyn would be Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP and one-time NBA champion remains the gold standard for any team looking to transform into an immediate contender. Milwaukee has shown signs of stagnation, and with Antetokounmpo’s contract situation becoming increasingly scrutinized, speculation around his long-term future will only intensify if the Bucks falter again.

For the Nets, landing Giannis would be nothing short of franchise-altering. His ability to dominate on both ends of the court, singlehandedly change defensive schemes, and anchor a championship-caliber roster is unmatched. Pairing Giannis with Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. would instantly vault Brooklyn from a Play-In hopeful to a top-tier contender in the East. Even Claxton, who has developed into an elite rim protector, could slide into a secondary defensive role alongside Giannis, giving the Nets an interior presence few teams could match.

The challenge, of course, lies in the cost. Acquiring Antetokounmpo would likely require the Nets to part with nearly all of their draft capital and multiple young players, potentially gutting the depth they’ve carefully constructed. Yet, history has shown that when a player of Giannis' caliber becomes available, the price is almost irrelevant. If Brooklyn has the assets to even enter the conversation, they must consider it.

From a branding perspective, adding Giannis would also reignite the Nets’ standing in New York and across the NBA. The franchise has spent years living in the shadow of the Knicks, but a superstar of Giannis' magnitude could shift that balance and make the Nets the epicenter of basketball in the city.

Where the Nets stand in a weakened Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference landscape gives the Nets reason to dream. With teams like Miami, Boston, and Philadelphia dealing with age, injuries, or roster questions, the hierarchy is more fluid than it has been in years. Brooklyn may not yet be in a position to challenge for the top seed, but with the right midseason move, they could cement themselves as a playoff fixture rather than a Play-In hopeful.

Simons, Markkanen, and Giannis represent three different tiers of trade targets: the attainable, the ambitious, and the dream. Whether the Nets pursue any of them depends on how their current roster develops over the first half of the season. If Cam Thomas blossoms into an All-Star and Porter Jr. stays healthy, Brooklyn may feel emboldened to push their chips in sooner than expected. If struggles persist, they may wait another year before consolidating assets.

What is clear is that Brooklyn’s rebuild is no longer about collecting pieces aimlessly. It is about identifying the right star to elevate their talented young core. Whether it’s Simons, Markkanen, or Antetokounmpo, the next move could define the Nets’ future for the next decade.