The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away, and the Brooklyn Nets will be at the center of numerous conversations. With several veterans in their rotation and an NBA-high $15 million in cap space, the rebuilding squad is positioned to be a seller and facilitator for larger deals.

With that, we outline the three most likely Nets to be traded ahead of Feb. 5.

3 Nets most likely to be traded at 2026 deadline

Michael Porter Jr.

Porter is arguably the top player on the market amid a breakout start as Brooklyn's No. 1 option. The 27-year-old has averaged 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on .485/.398/.845 shooting splits this season. He, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, and Jamal Murray are the NBA's only players averaging 25-plus points on such shooting efficiency.

Most impressively, the Nets, who many assumed would be in the running for the NBA's worst record, have posted an even net rating (0.0) during Porter's minutes.

With Brooklyn in the early stages of a rebuild, many within league circles view the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter as attainable at the deadline. However, league sources told ClutchPoints that the Nets are comfortable holding Porter into the offseason if they do not receive an offer to their liking.

Porter is under contract for $38.3 million this season and $40.8 million in 2026-27. The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons are among the teams that have held internal conversations about trading for the breakout forward.

Thomas' days with the Nets appear to be numbered. After failing to agree to a long-term contract extension and signing his $6 million qualifying offer, he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Brooklyn opted not to lock the fifth-year guard into a long-term deal this offseason, with its highest offer a two-year, $30 million contract with a team option.

Given how this season has played out, the Nets' hesitancy to make a long-term commitment to Thomas has likely grown. Brooklyn started the year 0-7 with the league's worst defensive rating with Thomas in a featured role. The team turned its season around after the 24-year-old injured his hamstring and was replaced by Noah Clowney in the starting lineup.

Brooklyn's defense is 8.4 points worse per 100 possessions during Thomas' minutes, the worst mark on the team and the fourth-worst among 80 guards who've played over 450 minutes this season, per CleaningTheGlass.

Article Continues Below

Thomas has come off the bench during nine appearances following his return from a hamstring injury, which marked his fourth since the beginning of last season. The former first-round pick has veto rights on any trade. However, given his diminishing role, a change of scenery should benefit him.

Thomas has drawn little interest on the trade or free agent market over the last year. However, given his microwave scoring ability and $6 million expiring contract, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a team take a flier on him for little to no cost.

Highsmith has yet to appear in a game for the Nets after they acquired him as a salary dump from the Miami Heat this offseason. After undergoing meniscus surgery in August, the veteran said he was aiming to be ready for the start of the regular season. However, he suffered a setback in October and has no timetable for his return.

Highsmith appears unlikely to take the floor for Brooklyn this season. The Nets have little room for him in a rotation featuring several veterans and four rookie first-round picks. With the 29-year-old on a $5.6 million expiring contract, the team could include him as a salary filler in a deadline deal.

With 35 playoff games under his belt, Highsmith could add a cheap depth piece to a team's bench during the second half of the season.

Honorable Mention: Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe

Despite their rebuilding situation, the Nets have two impact centers in Claxton and Sharpe. Claxton has looked revitalized following an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign, posting the best offensive start of his career and anchoring a defense that ranked first in the NBA in December. Meanwhile, Sharpe has continued to ascend in a backup role, dominating the boards and showing significant improvement as a defender, passer and interior scorer.

The Nets may be forced to choose between the two centers in the near future. They have a $6 million team option for Sharpe next season. However, given his steady production, it could behoove them to lock the 24-year-old on a long-term deal this summer.

If the Nets view Sharpe as a starting-caliber player, they could look to recoup value for Claxton, who is two years older and more expensive. However, Claxton is on a descending contract that should be more attractive in its final two seasons. Barring a desperate offer for the veteran at this year's deadline, the Nets are likely to hold onto him into the offseason, when teams will have a better sense of their situations and more picks available to trade.