On Monday, it was a hard-knock game for the Chicago Bulls. First, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 35 points, 136-101. Then, they lost Coby White to a right calf injury in the second quarter, and he didn't return. As if that wasn't hard enough, Josh Giddey went out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, and he didn't return.

It was a triple threat heartbreaker that got the best of the Bulls, but no way of knowing if they will keep on coming back incessantly. That is, if certain guys don't step up, according to head coach Billy Donovan. After the game, Donovan named names when talking about who should fill the gap in the guard position, regardless of what happens with Giddey and/or White.

Specifically, he mentioned Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, and Tre Jones.

“I'm disappointed, and I feel bad for guys when they can't play, “Donovan said. “But this is an opportunity, can we grow from this and learned from what happened last time because we need to play better. I think I've said before, are the injuries impactful? Yes, but these guys are all pros, and they all want an opportunity to play.”

“We've got to be a whole lot better. Our guard play in particular needs to get better. I know with Coby and Josh, whatever their status may be in the future, I think there's enough there for Ayo (Dosunmu), Kevin Huerter, and Tre Jones to carry the load.”

Those three remaining Bulls' guards fared well.

With the defeat, the Bulls suffer their second-worst loss of the season. On Nov. 21, Chicago lost to the Miami Heat by 36 points, 143-107.

Giddey played 18 minutes and scored 11 points. Meanwhile, White played for only 7 minutes and scored no points.

However, the three guys on Donovan's radar were decent. Dosunmu scored 11 points, had seven assists, and six rebounds. Huerter had 8 points and six rebounds. Also, Jones had 11 points and four assists.

On Wednesday, the Bulls will take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The status of White and Giddey remains unknown.