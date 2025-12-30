After trailing 21-0 at halftime the Los Angeles Rams clawed their way back into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Bijan Robinson ripped off a 93-yard touchdown, giving Atlanta a 21-point lead at the break. But the Rams battled back with a strong second half.

Los Angeles settled for a field goal early in the third quarter before Matthew Stafford hit Terrance Ferguson for a 27-yard touchdown. However, the momentum of the game swung in the Rams’ direction with Jared Verse’s touchdown off a blocked field goal.

Verse broke through the line and got a hand on Zane Gonzalez’s kick. He then scooped up the ball and returned it for a 76-yard touchdown. The 10-point swing made it a one-score game. Suddenly the Rams had life. And Verse could be seen throwing up the peace sign at the Falcons bench as he sprinted to the end zone.

BLOCKED 🚫 Jared Verse returns it all the way for a touchdown 🔥 Rams were down 21-0, and it's a one-score game!pic.twitter.com/JQfMsnhCVH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025

Jared Verse scores in Rams’ wild MNF loss

While Los Angeles failed to score in the first half for just the third time in the Sean McVay era, Verse’s touchdown made it a 24-17 game. However, the Rams weren’t able to pull off the comeback.

Matthew Stafford had an uncharacteristically turnover-heavy game. The MVP frontrunner threw three interceptions on Monday night. Jessie Bates got the first pick in the second quarter and returned it for a 34-yard score. It was the 32nd pick-six of Stafford’s career, tying him with Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Robinson racked up 229 total yards of offense and two scores on the Rams. The third-year running back looked unstoppable for most of the game, rushing for 195 yards on 22 carries.

Los Angeles would eventually tie the game 24-24 late in the fourth quarter on Puka Nacua’s 11-yard touchdown reception. But the Falcons responded with a nine-play clock-killing drive, capped by Zane Gonzalez’s game-winning 51-yard field goal.

The Rams fell to 11-5 with the loss. LA had already clinched a playoff berth but they’ll be a Wild Card team as the San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title in Week 18. The Rams are currently the No. 6 seed, which would set up a first-round meeting with the Eagles in Philadelphia.