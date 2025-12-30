The Cleveland Browns enter the final week of the NFL season with several storylines in focus, but none larger than how Kevin Stefanski and the team plan to handle Myles Garrett with history within reach. Sitting just 0.5 sacks shy of the all-time single-season record ahead of a matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland’s approach to Garrett has become the defining conversation as the season winds down.

Stefanski, the head coach of the Browns, addressed the media Monday after Cleveland’s 13–6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and avoided speculating on whether Pittsburgh altered its offensive plan specifically to limit the superstar defensive end.

Garrett entered the game with a legitimate opportunity to challenge the NFL single-season sack record, placing heightened focus on every snap. Opposing offenses have consistently adjusted protection schemes, kept additional blockers in place, and sped up timing to minimize his impact.

The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday and shared comments from Stefanski regarding how the team plans to manage Garrett and the broader narrative surrounding his pursuit of the sack record.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he can't speak to whether Steelers were focused on not letting Myles Garrett break sack record. But said every team designs game plan to try to prevent him from wrecking game. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 29, 2025

Rather than framing the outcome around opponent tactics, the two-time coach of the year emphasized preparation and execution. His remarks reinforced that heavy scheming against Garrett is a weekly reality rather than a reaction to individual milestones.

As the Browns move toward the season finale, the organization continues to balance individual excellence with collective goals. Stefanski also touched on roster evaluation and ongoing development across the depth chart during the same media session.

Cleveland’s coaching staff has remained deliberate in its messaging even as outside narratives grow louder. While Garrett’s pursuit of history adds intrigue, the Browns have avoided letting that storyline overshadow broader priorities.

With the regular season nearing its close, the Browns face a transition point. The final week provides another opportunity to evaluate personnel and establish direction, while Stefanski’s measured tone signals a focus that extends beyond a single rivalry game.